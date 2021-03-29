Back

M'sian who arrived in S'pore to assist in police investigation among imported Covid-19 cases

He tested positive for Covid-19 on March 28.

Guan Zhen Tan | March 29, 2021, 11:25 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 21 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Monday (Mar. 29).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,321.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection; all the cases are imported.

21 imported cases

Among the 21 imported cases, one (Case 61293) is a 34-year-old Malaysian. He is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from Malaysia to assist in police investigations.

He was confirmed to be infected with Covid-19 on March 28.

Aside from the Malaysian, there are another two Short-Term Visit Pass holders who arrived from Canada and India to visit family members here.

There are also three Singaporeans, three Singapore Permanent Residents, one Dependent's Pass holder, and 11 Work Permit holders.

Here's a summary of the imported cases:

Nine more discharged

Nine more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 60,131 have fully recovered from the infection, and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 39 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving, with one case in the intensive care unit (ICU).

121 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

In all, 30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations added to the list today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Top image via Andrew Koay

Why S'pore spent S$270 million on HSR but only compensated S$102 million by M'sia

The compensation was announced earlier today (March 29).

March 29, 2021, 09:37 PM

Woman who took helmet from S'pore condo car park says she took it by mistake & lodges police report

She said that it was all a misunderstanding.

March 29, 2021, 09:18 PM

GrabExpress offering same day, 4-hour delivery with fixed fares of S$5.30 onwards

Fast and simple.

March 29, 2021, 08:45 PM

Southeast Asia's 1st battery recycling facility opens in S'pore, can recycle up to 14 tonnes of lithium batteries a day

Moving towards a circular economy.

March 29, 2021, 07:10 PM

Volunteers help mentally ill woman in her 20s clean up Bukit Panjang flat full of trash & leftover food

She has been living alone since 2014.

March 29, 2021, 06:25 PM

Full 'worm moon' illuminates the S'pore sky on Mar. 28, 2021

Wow.

March 29, 2021, 06:19 PM

S’porean woman, 24, who entered ITE after failing to get into a polytechnic, now works as a cybersecurity engineer

March 29, 2021, 05:57 PM

Pastel-themed cafe near Paya Lebar serves Korean, Western, Thai & local fare under S$20

Pretty.

March 29, 2021, 05:37 PM

Termination of KL-SG HSR: M'sia pays S'pore S$102 million

This amount represents a full and final settlement in relation to the termination of the bilateral agreement

March 29, 2021, 05:24 PM

Japanese egg concept cafe Tamago-en giving away 6,000 fresh eggs to celebrate launch of new menu

Get a tray of six eggs with every S$50 spent in a single receipt.

March 29, 2021, 05:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.