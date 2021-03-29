M'sian who arrived in S'pore to assist in police investigation among imported Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 21 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Monday (Mar. 29).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,321.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection; all the cases are imported.

21 imported cases

Among the 21 imported cases, one (Case 61293) is a 34-year-old Malaysian. He is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from Malaysia to assist in police investigations.

He was confirmed to be infected with Covid-19 on March 28.

Aside from the Malaysian, there are another two Short-Term Visit Pass holders who arrived from Canada and India to visit family members here.

There are also three Singaporeans, three Singapore Permanent Residents, one Dependent's Pass holder, and 11 Work Permit holders.

Here's a summary of the imported cases:

Nine more discharged

Nine more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 60,131 have fully recovered from the infection, and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 39 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving, with one case in the intensive care unit (ICU).

121 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

In all, 30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations added to the list today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Top image via Andrew Koay