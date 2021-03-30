Lavender cafe sells Mount Fuji cake rolls with oolong tea, matcha from S$7.80

The restrictions on leisure travel may not allow you to travel to Japan to see Mount Fuji anytime soon.

Perhaps you may have to make do with these adorable cake rolls from Sweets Craftsman for now.

Located just a six-minute walk away from Lavender MRT station, Sweets Craftsman offers desserts with these Mount Fuji cake rolls as their specialty.

Mount Fuji cake rolls

Known as Fujiro, the cafe offers three flavours that feature a distinct triangular Mount Fuji motif in the cross-section of each roll.

Their bestseller is the Tieguanyin (identified by the blue mountain peak) that is made with a specific variety of Chinese oolong tea.

The other two varieties are Matcha which features a green mountain against a pink background and Chocolate Raspberry which features a brown mountain with a white peak.

All Fujiro flavours are available in slices (S$7.80) or 20cm rolls (S$38).

Meringue

Meringue lovers would be pleased to know that they have meringue rolls in slices (S$6.80) or 20cm rolls (S$32).

If you're feeling indulgent or looking to share the cake with a group, it also comes in a six-inch whole cake version (S$48).

Meringue rolls and cakes are available in two flavours - Yuzu Orange and Summer Berries.

Macarons & taro cake

While you can purchase their signature Fujiro online, Sweets Craftsman stocks certain items that are exclusive to in-store purchases.

Their taro cake appears to be a weekend favourite.

They even had a Flourless Chocolate Raspberry Roll as a Sunday special.

However, be prepared to opt for takeaway as the available seating area is limited to 4 persons.

Sweets Craftsman

Address: 11 Cavan Rd, #01-06 Cavan Suites, Singapore 209849

Opening hours: Thursday to Tuesday, 12pm to 7pm (Closed on Wednesday)

Top images by Sweets Craftsman.