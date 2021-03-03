Back

Googly-eyed monster ice-cream & waffle available at new Tanjong Pagar cafe

Select two out of 23 toppings to go with the Monster Ice Cream.

Karen Lui | March 03, 2021, 06:00 PM

Roji Monster Ice Cream is a new cafe in Tanjong Pagar to satisfy your late-night dessert cravings.

Their main offerings are cute Instagrammable ice-cream and waffles with a variety of toppings.

Hailing from Taiwan, the brand has a global presence in territories such as South Korea, the United States, Australia, China, Canada, and Malaysia.

Officially opened on Mar. 1, the Tanjong Pagar store is their first one in Singapore.

Monster Ice Cream

Adorned with googly eyes made of icing, the texture of this unique treat is described as something in between gelato and soft serve ice-cream.

Starting at S$12.90, the Monster Ice Cream is available in four different flavours -- Milk, Uji Matcha, Black Sesame, and Belgian Chocolate.

Image by Roji Monster Singapore.

Image by Roji Monster Singapore.

Image by Roji Monster Singapore.

Image by Roji Monster Singapore.

According to the Taiwanese website, the eyes were inspired by the Daruma roly-poly dolls.

Daruma dolls usually do not come with eyes, and you are supposed to paint each eye when a wish comes true.

For Hayao Miyazaki fans, the mascot bears a certain resemblance to the soot sprites in the famous Studio Ghibli animated films, "Spirited Away" and "My Neighbour Totoro".

Many toppings

To order, pick a flavour card and stamp two toppings of your choice.

The 23 toppings available include rice dumpling with brown sugar boba, matcha and taro balls, honeycomb, mini Dorayaki (Japanese red bean pancake), avocado puree, and roasted organic chestnuts.

Photo by @smilesdawn on Instagram.

Monster Waffle

Featuring a waffle that looks like the adorable Roji mascot, it is served with soft serve ice cream, homemade matcha cream, and chocolate syrup.

Each set costs S$10.90.

Photo by Roji Monster Taiwan.

Facade and interior

Look out for the adorable mascot sitting on a table outside their store front.

Photo by @smilesdawn on Instagram.

Photo by Roji Monster Ice Cream Singapore.

Limited seating inside the store is available for diners, with Instagram-worthy spots such as the long table with a statue of the mascot against a grey graphite wall.

Roji Monster Ice Cream

Address: 52 Tanjong Pagar Road

Opening hours:

Sunday to Thursday, 2pm to 11pm

Friday to Saturday, 3pm to 12am

Top images by @acacia.sashi on Instagram and Roji Monster Taiwan.

