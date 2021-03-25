Back

Monga S'pore to launch prawn mee sua with fish maw & chicken thigh cutlet from Apr. 2

Closest thing to eating at a Taiwanese night market for now.

Joshua Lee | March 25, 2021, 02:40 PM

If you like Taiwanese mee sua, you might be intrigued by Monga Singapore's Prawn Mee Sua with Fish Maw (S$7.90).

Prawn mee sua with fish maw

The fried chicken chain, which was created by Taiwanese celebrity and comedian Nono, said that the dish is a culmination of "months of research and experimentation".

Each bowl of mee sua comes with fish maw slices, two pieces of fresh prawns, assorted mushrooms, shredded egg, coriander, and a dash of chilli sauce and black vinegar.

Via Monga Singapore

You can also get the mee sua as part of a set:

  • Monga Juicy Chicken Thigh Cutlet with Prawn Mee Sua (S$10.90)

  • Five-piece Crispy Chicken Wing with Prawn Mee Sua (S$9.90)

  • Four-piece Nuggets with Prawn Mee Sua (S$9.90)

  • Monga Juicy Chicken Thigh Chee-z (cheese-covered chicken cutlet) with Prawn Mee Sua (S$12.90)

Also new: Chicken thigh cutlet

Fans of Monga Singapore might notice a new item in the list above: The Monga Juicy Chicken Thigh Cutlet.

Unlike Monga's usual range of fried chicken which uses chicken breasts, the Monga Juicy Chicken Thigh Cutlet uses chicken thighs, producing juicier cutlets.

Via Monga Singapore

You can get it in three different seasonings:

  1. The King (salt and pepper, S$9.90)

  2. Hot Chick (chilli paprika powder, S$9.90)

  3. Chee-z (cheese atop the cutlet, S$11.90).

If you need to scarf down your chicken with some carbs, the cutlet is available with Hainanese chicken rice (S$9.90 to S$11.90).

Via Monga Singapore

These new items will be available from April 2, 2021.

