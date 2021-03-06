Back

17 migrant workers treated to memorable iFly indoor skydiving experience & hearty lunch

Flying high.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 06, 2021, 01:22 PM

17 migrant workers were treated to a memorable experience at iFly Singapore on Feb. 23.

This is a collaboration between the indoor skydiving outlet and non-profit group Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2).

via iFly Singapore.

To Billal Khan, one of the 17 migrant workers, it was an exciting experience and a taste of "freedom", as they have been staying in dormitories for a long time.

He thanked the organisations involved, and said that he appreciated the effort.

Another participant, Himaat Kumar, said that they have been looking forward to this experience for the whole week since they knew about the outing.

via iFly Singapore.

via iFly Singapore.

Besides trying out the flight, these migrant workers from two dormitories were also treated to a hearty meal.

via iFly Singapore.

Top image via iFly Singapore.

