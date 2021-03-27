'Hi, I haven't heard from you for a long time': S'pore police warns of new scam on messaging apps

There's a new scam apparently going around on messaging platforms, where the scammers send unsolicited text messages with an image of a woman to recipients in an attempt to lure them to communicate further via a specified phone number.

The police believe that the scammers intend to phish for information or request for a transfer of funds subsequently.

In such cases, the sender (usually with '+62' prefix) would claim to have changed her mobile phone number and express concern over the well-being of the recipient amidst the current Covid-19 situation.

The recipients would later be instructed to reply to a different WhatsApp number (usually with '+852' prefix) to continue the conversation.

Members of the public are advised to block the senders of such unsolicited text messages and report their phone numbers to messaging platforms through the in-app reporting channel.

The Police would like to advise members of the public to adopt the following precautionary measures:

a) Ignore the message and do not engage with the scammers.

b) Exercise caution when befriending strangers online.

c) Never send money to people whom you do not know or have not met in person before.

d) Do not click on suspicious URL links provided. When in doubt, always verify the authenticity of the information with the official website or alternative sources.

e) Never share your bank account login credentials with anyone. Your personal bank account is for your own usage and you are responsible for all transactions made through your bank account.

Those who have information related to such crimes, or who are in doubt over whether a message received is a scam are requested to call the Police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit it online here.

Members of the public can also dial '999' if they require urgent Police assistance

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Top image courtesy of Police