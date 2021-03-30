Ex-Wooloomooloo Steakhouse chef selling S$55 limited time Beef Wellington set meal, 1 main dish & 2 sides in East Coast

Known for their "restaurant to hawker" story, gourmet hawker stall Meet 4 Meat celebrates its third year anniversary.

In addition to new menu items, Meet 4 Meat is having a S$55 limited time set meal featuring their Beef Wellington.

Limited time set meal

For S$55, you can enjoy their Beef Wellington, one main, and two side dishes in this limited time set meal promotion.

The Beef Wellington (S$28 ala carte) consists of a 180g tenderloin red wine mushroom wrapped in puff pastry. You may top up an additional S$3 for foie gras (duck or goose liver).

For your main, you may select one from the following four dishes:

The Pork Tomahawk (S$28 ala carte) consisting of a 350g bone-in USA Sakura Pork served with bacon and pomelo relish.

The 4 Boned Lamb Cutlets (S$30 ala carte) that uses a secret marinade.

The Argentina Ribeye (S$23 ala carte) consisting of a 240g Grass Fed Black Angus Beef from Buenos Aires.

The Australian Tenderloin (S$24 ala carte) consisting of 180g free range, grass fed premium beef.

You may choose two out of three side dishes:

French Fries (S$3 ala carte)

Steamed Broccoli (S$4 ala carte)

Stir-fried Mushrooms (S$5 ala carte)

Depending on your choices, you can save between S$3 and S$12 on this set meal.

While there is no end-date for this promotion currently, it will be while stocks last.

New dishes

The new dishes include the aforementioned Pork Tomahawk and a 300g Argentina Sirloin with Smoked Onion Jam (S$17).

Paired with housemate smoked onion jam, the Argentina Sirloin is marinated with a special blend of spices and prepared over a charcoal grill to give it a smoky aftertaste while retaining its tender texture.

In collaboration with ACE Group Fish Farm, Meet 4 Meat has also launched a new smoked seabags appetiser, Trio of Smoked Farmed Sea Bass (S$15).

Served with chilli chive oil and vegetable acar, the trio comes in original flavour, black pepper spiced, dill cured.

Another new appetiser is the Steamed Winged Beans with Spicy Lemongrass & Peanut sauce ($6).

Meet 4 Meat

Address: 228 East Coast Rd

Opening hours: 12pm to 2:30pm and 5:30pm to 9:30pm, daily

Top images by Meet 4 Meat.