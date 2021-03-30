Take home McDonald's merch with McDonald's-themed staycation at Oakwood Premier AMTD S'pore

You will soon be able to sleep with your favourite fast food restaurant, thanks to a collaboration between McDonald's Singapore and booking site Klook.

The Happiest Night-In Staycation at Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore, available for stays in May and June 2021, will come with merchandise that guests can take home (in addition to the shampoo bottles you're already pilfering from the hotel).

From S$329

There are two types of packages available:

Couple room (S$329): One-night stay in Studio for two adults, which comes with: McDonald’s loungewear set for two (top and bottom set, two eye masks)

McDonald’s cushion x2

McDonald’s bathroom hand towel x2

McDonald’s throw x1

McDonald’s food vouchers worth S$20 Family room (S$449) - One-night stay in Two-Bedroom Deluxe for two adults and two children, which comes with: McDonald’s eye mask x4

McDonald’s cushion x2

McDonald’s bathroom hand towel x4

McDonald’s throw x1

McDonald’s food vouchers worth S$40

McDonald’s Happy Meal Readers Books (x3) and Happy Meal Collectibles (x2)

And here's a look at the products you'll be getting. Note that the different packages come with different merch.

We wouldn't say the merch are super "exclusive" though, considering that the pyjamas and eye masks look like the ones that were launched back in 2019.

It'd also be nice to see additional touches of McDonald's in the room, such as decorations and themed-toiletries.

However

There is always a however.

To book your stay, you'll have to be a McDelivery Inbox Treats subscriber.

How to subscribe:

Click here to sign up as a McDelivery user.

If you're already one, update your account preferences to agree to receive marketing materials.

Information to help you book the staycation packages (and other deals) will be sent to you via email.

Limited slots will be released in April via the emails during each booking window:

April 8-11, 2021

April 16 - 18, 2021

April 23-25, 2021

Top photo via McDonald's Singapore