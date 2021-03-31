Congregational singing by worshippers to resume, marriage solemnisation, funerals & wakes to allow more attendees

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) announced on March 31 that more religious activities will be allowed to take place, and that existing restrictions on some religious activities will be lifted.

Some activities like congregational singing will be permitted to resume with certain measures, and events like funerals will be allowed to have more attendees.

Here's a summary of the new rules.

1. Congregational singing with masks during worship service

From April 5, 2021, congregational singing by worshippers will be permitted to resume, as long as the following safe management measures are implemented:

Masks must be worn at all times, including when singing.

The duration of masked singing in a single worship service must be kept to no more than 30 minutes.

Good ventilation must be maintained, which means doors and windows must be opened and existing air-conditioning and mechanical ventilation systems must be used to remove accumulated lingering droplets.

Wipe-downs must be conducted between worship services.

Religious organisations are also encouraged to implement a greater safe distance of two metres between the groups of up to eight worshippers, if they are singing.

2. Live performances can include singing

Previously, up to 30 people were allowed to support or conduct live performance elements.

Out of this, 10 people were allowed to unmask at any given time, of which up to five people can be unmasked for singing or performing their duties.

From April 5, 2021, people involved in or supporting the worship service will be allowed to sing while masked, in addition to the five who can unmask to sing.

This is still subject to the existing cap of 30 people supporting or conducting the live performance elements, and masked singers should keep a two-metre safe distance from other individuals.

Those involved in the conduct of live performance elements must also continue to be at least three metres away from worshippers.

Religious organisations must continue to put in place all other prevailing safe management measures.

3. Marriage solemnisations: up to 250 attendees

From April 24, 2021, up to 250 attendees will be permitted for marriage solemnisations at places of worship, provided that safe management measures and capacity limits are observed.

However, the wedding couple must undergo pre-event testing if there are more than 100 attendees. More information on pre-event testing can be found at this link.

4. Funerals and wakes: up to 50 attendees on day of burial or cremation

There is currently a limit of 30 attendees at any one time at funerals, wakes, installation of niches, and post-funeral rites at places of worship.

From April 24, 2021, the limit will be increased to 50 attendees at any one time, on the day of the burial or cremation only.

This is subject to safe management measures and the safe capacity of the premises.

5. SafeEntry Gateway to be deployed

From April 19, 2021, religious organisations conducting congregational and other worship services for more than 100 persons will be required to deploy the SafeEntry Gateway at their main entrances as an additional check-in mode.

Existing modes of SafeEntry check-in will remain in place.

MCCY said that religious organisations may deploy either the SafeEntry Gateway device or the SafeEntry (Business) App based on their needs.

However, where the SafeEntry Gateway is not in place, congregational and other worship services must not exceed 100 persons.

6. More employees may return to workplaces

MCCY also added that more employees of religious organisations may return to the workplace to better support in-person collaboration and business operations, subject to prevailing workplace measures stipulated by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Religious organisations are encouraged to support as many employees in working from home as possible.

Restrictions against cross-deployment across worksites remain in place.

In a Facebook post on March 31, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said that guidelines for masked singing will also be released by the National Arts Council, and thanked the religious and arts communities for their understanding and support.

Related story:

Top image from Edwin Tong's Facebook page.