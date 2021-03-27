Back

Pepsi introduces limited-edition marshmallow pepsi in the US

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 27, 2021, 11:42 AM

Pepsi is introducing a limited batch of their first-ever marshmallow cola in the United States.

Here it is:

Image from PepsiCo/ PR NewsWire

They have teamed up with Peeps, a marshmallow brand, to develop the product.

The Pepsi x Peeps collaboration will come in three colours, and in a "distinctive mini-can" design.

The mini-cans' capacity is 7.5oz (222ml), while more typical "standard" drink cans have a 12oz (355ml) capacity.

Screenshot from video by PepsiCo

Screenshot from video by PepsiCo

However, the drink will not be available in grocery stores.

Interested customers will have to enter the company's #HangingWithMyPEEPS sweepstakes for a chance to win the exclusive product.

Image from PepsiCo/ PR NewsWire

