Pepsi introduces limited-edition marshmallow pepsi in the US

Pepsi is introducing a limited batch of their first-ever marshmallow cola in the United States.

Here it is:

They have teamed up with Peeps, a marshmallow brand, to develop the product.

The Pepsi x Peeps collaboration will come in three colours, and in a "distinctive mini-can" design.

The mini-cans' capacity is 7.5oz (222ml), while more typical "standard" drink cans have a 12oz (355ml) capacity.

However, the drink will not be available in grocery stores.

Interested customers will have to enter the company's #HangingWithMyPEEPS sweepstakes for a chance to win the exclusive product.

Image from PepsiCo/ PR NewsWire