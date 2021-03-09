No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Mar. 9, 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed six new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Tuesday (Mar. 9).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,052.

There are no new locally-transmitted cases in the community.

Amongst the new cases today, five are asymptomatic, while one was symptomatic.

Six imported cases

Amongst the six imported cases:

One (Case 60769) is a Long-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from India.

Two(Cases 60770 and 60777) are Work Pass holders who arrived from France and Italy.

One (Case 60772) is a Work Permit holder who arrived from Indonesia and is a foreign domestic worker.

Two (Cases 60767 and 60768) are Short-Term Visit Pass holders who arrived from India and the UK to visit their relatives who are Singapore Permanent Residents.

They had all already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN, or during isolation.

Links between cases

Epidemiological investigations and contact tracing have uncovered links between cases.

Three of the confirmed cases (Cases 60102, 60389 and 60439) are linked to the Case 60102 cluster, with the most recent case (Case 60439) linked to the cluster on Feb. 23.

Case 60102 is a 41 year-old female Singaporean who works as a cabin crew with Singapore Airlines and was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on Feb. 8. Case 60389 is her spouse, and Case 60439 is her domestic helper.

Four of the confirmed cases (Cases 60138, 60150, 60191 and 60192) are linked to the Case 60138 cluster, with the most recent cases (Cases 60191 and 60192) linked to the cluster on Feb. 11.

Case 60138 is a 66 year-old male Singapore Permanent Resident who works as a stall owner of a sundry shop at Chinatown Complex and was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on Feb. 10.

Case 60192 is his spouse, and Cases 60150 and 60191 are his children.

Five cases discharged

Five more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 59,905 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 21 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

97 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Mar. 9.

Here's the updated list:

Top photo via Getty Images