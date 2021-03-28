No new locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases reported on Mar. 28, 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 12 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Sunday (Mar. 28).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,300.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

12 imported cases

All 12 cases are imported, and have been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving SHN.

Among the imported cases, one (Case 61,251) is a Singaporean, and two (Cases 61,255 and 61,272) are Singapore Permanent Residents (PRs) who returned from India.

One (Case 61,253) is a Dependant's Pass holder who arrived from Nepal, while two (Cases 61,252 and 61,254) are Work Pass holders who arrived from India and Nepal.

Five are Work Permit Holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and the Philippines, of whom four (Cases 61,259, 61,264 and 61,265) are foreign domestic workers.

One (Case 61,249) is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from the U.S. for a work project in Singapore.

Nine more discharged

Nine more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 60,122 have fully recovered from the infection, and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 33 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving, with one case in the intensive care unit (ICU).

115 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

In all, 30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH has also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top image via Zhangxin Zheng.