Back

15 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 24, all imported

Further updates will be shared later this evening.

Jason Fan | March 24, 2021, 03:45 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 15 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Wednesday (Mar. 24).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,236.

There are no new locally-transmitted cases in the community.

The imported cases were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Mar. 18: 15

Mar. 19: 15

Mar. 20: 17

Mar. 21: 12

Mar. 22: 12

Mar. 23: 13

Mar. 24: 15

Top image via Unsplash.

Chinese granny assaulted by Caucasian man gives S$1.25 million donated to her to Asian American community

She said to fight racism to the death.

March 24, 2021, 03:12 PM

S'porean director of 'Ilo Ilo' seeking actors for his new movie, no experience required

Performance workshops will be held.

March 24, 2021, 03:03 PM

Community cat queues up at Hougang CC for vaccination booking, receives pats instead

Probably didn't bring the letter.

March 24, 2021, 01:32 PM

S'pore private tutor, 63, dies of cancer & donates over S$1 million from house sale to fund education of African children

She also wrote her obituary to thank and say goodbye to her loved ones.

March 24, 2021, 01:12 PM

Man, 21, accused of attempted rape failed to appear in court, arrested the next day

He was due to plead guilty in the High Court on March 22.

March 24, 2021, 12:44 PM

One of the world's biggest floating solar farms is in S'pore

Harvest energy from the sun directly.

March 24, 2021, 12:17 PM

Pasir Ris hawker sells seafood congee with tea-smoked salmon & crispy prawn wantons

Looks nice.

March 24, 2021, 12:14 PM

Pulau Ubin dog snagged by wild boar trap, ends up with exposed bone & requires amputation

Poor doggo.

March 24, 2021, 11:27 AM

ICA thwarts attempt to smuggle 50,000 capsules for 'male sexual function' & 3,000 bottles of lube into S'pore

They were declared as “medical foods” and “cosmetic products”.

March 24, 2021, 11:21 AM

Free buffet at Seoul Garden Marina Square on birthday month with every 3 paying adults

Any day within the month.

March 24, 2021, 10:57 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.