6 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 9, no community cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed six new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore, as of 12pm on Tuesday (Mar. 9).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,052.

There are no new locally-transmitted cases in the community; all cases reported today are imported.

The imported cases announced were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Mar. 3: 23

Mar. 4: 19

Mar. 5: 9

Mar. 6: 13

Mar. 7: 13

Mar. 8: 13

Mar. 9: 6

