34 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 31, including 1 community case

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 34 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Wednesday (Mar. 31).
This brings the total number of cases to 60,381.
MOH has preliminarily confirmed one new case of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.
The case is in the community and there are no new cases in the dormitories.
In addition, there are 33 imported cases, who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.
Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin.
