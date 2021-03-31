Back

34 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 31, including 1 community case

Daily update.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 31, 2021, 03:41 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 34 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Wednesday (Mar. 31).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,381.

MOH has preliminarily confirmed one new case of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.

The case is in the community and there are no new cases in the dormitories.

In addition, there are 33 imported cases, who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

 

Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

