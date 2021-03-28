Mustafa Centre & Haniffa Pte Ltd added to list of locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 23 new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Mar. 27).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,288.

1 unlinked case in the community

One of the cases announced today is a case in the community, who is currently unlinked.

Case 61205 is a 48-year-old female Singapore Permanent Resident who works as a part-time food packer at Sheera Pte Ltd (5 Kaki Bukit Road 1). Her job does not entail interaction with customers.

She had travelled to India in March 2020, and returned to Singapore on Dec. 11, 2020. She served SHN at a dedicated facility until Dec. 25, and her test taken on Dec. 21 during SHN was negative for Covid-19.

She is asymptomatic, and was detected when she took a Covid-19 pre-departure test on Mar. 25 in preparation for another trip to India.

Her test result came back positive on Mar. 26, and she was conveyed via ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Another test conducted by the National Public Health Laboratory on Mar. 26 was negative for Covid-19 infection, and her serological test result has come back positive.

MOH said that the woman could be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA from a past infection, but given that they are not able to definitively conclude when she had been infected, they will take all the necessary public health actions as a precautionary measure.

22 imported cases

22 of the cases announced today are imported. They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

One (Case 61226) is a Singaporean and two (Cases 61222 and 61223) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from India and Kazakhstan.

Three (Cases 61208, 61218 and 61221) are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from the Philippines, South Africa, and the U.S.

Three (Cases 61212, 61215 and 61230) are Student’s Pass holders who arrived from India and Indonesia.

One (Case 61213) is a Work Pass holder who arrived from India.

12 are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, and the Philippines, of whom four (Cases 61210, 61231, 61237 and 61243) are migrant domestic workers.

Case 61226 developed cough during SHN, tested positive after SHN

Case 61226 is a 49-year-old male Singaporean who returned to Singapore from Kazakhstan on Mar. 11, and served SHN at a dedicated facility until Mar. 25.

His on-arrival swab done on Mar. 11 was negative for Covid-19, as was his test taken on Mar. 24 during SHN.

He developed a cough on the night of Mar. 24 while serving SHN but did not report his symptom and went home on Mar. 25 after his SHN ended.

On Mar. 26, he developed a fever and headache and sought medical treatment at a General Practitioner clinic, where he was tested for Covid-19. His test result came back positive on the same day and he was conveyed to NCID.

32 remain in hospitals

Amongst the 104 confirmed cases reported from Mar. 21 to Mar. 27, 38 cases have tested positive for their serology tests, 46 have tested negative, and 20 serology test results are pending.

10 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 60,113 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 32 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

One is in the intensive care unit (ICU).

113 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

New locations added to list of places visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

Two new locations were added to the list on Mar. 27:

Mustafa Centre (145 Syed Alwi Road) — Mar. 15 and Mar. 19

Haniffa Pte Ltd (118 Dunlop Street) — Mar. 22

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Mar. 27:

