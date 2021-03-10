9 out of 10 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 10 are asymptomatic

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 10 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Wednesday (Mar. 10).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,062.

There are no new locally-transmitted cases.

Amongst the new cases today, nine are asymptomatic, while one was symptomatic.

10 imported cases

Amongst the 10 imported cases:

Two (Cases 60787 and 60792) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from India and Turkey.

One (Case 60789) is a Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from India.

Four are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, of whom 2 (Cases 60793 and 60795) are foreign domestic workers.

Three (Cases 60785, 60786 and 60790) are Short-Term Visit Pass holders.

Of the Short-Term Visit Pass holders, Case 60786 arrived from Indonesia for a work project.

Cases 60785 and 60790 arrived from India and Indonesia to visit their relatives who are Singapore Permanent Residents.

All cases announced today had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN, or during isolation.

Six cases discharged

Six more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 59,911 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 25 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

97 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Mar. 9.

Here's the updated list:

