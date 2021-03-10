Back

9 out of 10 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 10 are asymptomatic

Tonight's update.

Andrew Koay | March 10, 2021, 10:53 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 10 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Wednesday (Mar. 10).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,062.

There are no new locally-transmitted cases.

Amongst the new cases today, nine are asymptomatic, while one was symptomatic.

10 imported cases

Amongst the 10 imported cases:

  • Two (Cases 60787 and 60792) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from India and Turkey.

  • One (Case 60789) is a Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from India.

  • Four are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, of whom 2 (Cases 60793 and 60795) are foreign domestic workers.

  • Three (Cases 60785, 60786 and 60790) are Short-Term Visit Pass holders.

Of the Short-Term Visit Pass holders, Case 60786 arrived from Indonesia for a work project.

    Cases 60785 and 60790 arrived from India and Indonesia to visit their relatives who are Singapore Permanent Residents.

    All cases announced today had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN, or during isolation.

    Six cases discharged

    Six more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

    In all, 59,911 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

    There are currently 25 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

    97 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

    29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

    No new locations

    MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

    No new locations were added to the list on Mar. 9.

    Here's the updated list:

    Top image via Joshua Lee

    Woman exits car to insert CashCard into AMK Park McDonald's gantry & car moves forward without her to hit another car

    The car barely missed hitting a man.

    March 10, 2021, 10:38 PM

    Woman lying face down in Bukit Panjang canal rescued by SCDF & sent to NUH

    Firefighters had to deploy a long ladder to gain access to the canal.

    March 10, 2021, 10:19 PM

    China rolls out 'Covid-19 vaccine passport' for citizens planning overseas travel

    China has not yet announced any relaxation of quarantine measures for vaccinated visitors.

    March 10, 2021, 08:11 PM

    These 5 everyday, overlooked actions are actually making you lose money

    Absolutely unnecessary.

    March 10, 2021, 07:26 PM

    Resale prices show that Yishun could be the best place to buy your HDB resale flat

    Analysts crunched publicly available data regarding HDB sales to determine where you should purchase resale HDB flats if you’re looking for a return on investment.

    March 10, 2021, 07:00 PM

    SLA clarifies claim that workers pruned tree with chicks nesting on branches, stopped when nest was found

    SLA said it has "nature's best interests at heart".

    March 10, 2021, 06:46 PM

    Grab to charge S$1 fee for GrabPay top-ups with Visa credit cards from June 1, 2021

    This fee will be waived for top-ups of S$400 and above. 

    March 10, 2021, 06:45 PM

    I’m an introvert who hates talking on the phone. The rise of chatbots changed my life.

    Bots can actually be pretty human-like.

    March 10, 2021, 06:17 PM

    Daniel Ong opening steakhouse in April 2021 as 'product of necessity' due to Twelve Cupcakes case

    He closed all three Rookery restaurants in 2020.

    March 10, 2021, 05:53 PM

    'Smokeless' gas-powered Korean barbecue grill available for S$81.60 via Qoo10

    No more burnt smell.

    March 10, 2021, 05:50 PM

    About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

    Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.