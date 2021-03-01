11 out of 12 imported Covid-19 cases on Mar. 1 were asymptomatic work permit or work pass holders

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 12 new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Mar. 1).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,948.

12 imported cases

All 12 of the cases announced today are imported. They had all already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or during isolation.

Amongst the new cases today, 11 are asymptomatic, and were detected from MOH's proactive screening and surveillance, while one was symptomatic.

One (Case 60546) is a Singapore Permanent Resident who arrived from India.

Two (Cases 60541 and 60557) are Work Pass holders who arrived from Myanmar and the Philippines.

Nine are Work Permit holders, who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Myanmar, of whom three (Cases 60552, 60554 and 60556) are foreign domestic workers.

20 remain in hospitals

Amongst the 69 confirmed cases reported from Feb. 23 to Mar. 1, 32 cases have tested positive for their serology tests, 25 have tested negative, and 12 serology test results are pending.

Seven more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 59,830 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 20 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

One is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

69 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

One new location added to list of places visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Mar. 1.

As of Mar. 1, there is only one location on the list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days:

Top photo by Joshua Lee.