Man, 38, arrested after allegedly using bamboo pole to steal bag in Bukit Batok house

Unsuccessful attempt.

Mandy How | March 17, 2021, 10:57 AM

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on Mar. 15, 2021, for his suspected involvement in a case of housebreaking.

The man allegedly stood outside a Bukit Batok residential unit and used a bamboo pole to pick up a handbag in the house.

The handbag was placed on a chair in the unit's living room.

According to the police, the alleged perpetrator fled after the house occupant shouted at him.

The man was arrested within two hours of the case being reported, after officers from Jurong Police Division established his identity through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police and CCTV cameras.

He will be charged in court on Mar. 17 with housebreaking, which carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The police advise property owners to adopt the following crime prevention measures:

  • Secure all doors, windows and other openings with good quality grilles and closed shackle padlocks when leaving your premises unattended, even for a short while.

  • Refrain from keeping large sums of cash on any premises.

  • Install a burglar alarm, motion sensor light and/or close circuit surveillance camera to cover the access points into your premises. Ensure that they are tested periodically and in good working condition.

