Back

'You don't need to know who my mother is but I'm sorry': Man who slapped lady at River Valley Rd taxi stand

The woman, who is his ex-girlfriend, said his mother isn't a prominent figure.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 30, 2021, 01:43 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The woman who got into a dispute with a 25-year-old man at a taxi stand along River Valley Road, which was caught on video, has spoken to the Chinese media via WhatsApp to shed light on what happened on Mar. 25 evening.

The 25-year-old man was arrested by the police after slapping the woman in public and causing a commotion.

When he was restrained by two policemen as seen from the video of the incident, he shouted: "Do you know who's my mother?"

His query left many online curious and guessing who his mother is exactly.

Who's his mother?

Speaking to Chinese evening newspaper Lianhe Wanbao, the 21-year-old woman in the video, named Kae, said the man's mother is not any prominent figure.

She said that the man, who is her ex-boyfriend, had moved out of his home and when they were dating, the mother would often ask about her son.

She added that the man's mother cares deeply for the 25-year-old and urged commenters online to refrain from criticising her.

Her side of story

Kae shared that she was in a relationship with the man for about a year.

That evening she was drinking with her friends and the man suddenly appeared.

He was drunk and wanted to get back together with her.

Kae told Wanbao that she wanted to leave but the man stopped her and attempted to pull her into a car, causing her to fall and hurt her knees.

At this point, a police car drove past and her friend waved to alert the police.

While the police were speaking to the 25-year-old, she walked to the taxi stand to tend to her wounded knees with tissue paper.

The man then came over to the taxi stand and lashed out at her.

Man apologised

Following the incident, the man has gone to Kae's house to apologise, Wanbao reported.

According to a photo provided to Wanbao, the man held a piece of paper stating:

"You don't need to know who my mum is but I'm sorry."

However, Kae did not accept his apology.

Top photo via video screenshot and via Lianhe Wanbao.

M'sian who arrived in S'pore to assist in police investigation among imported Covid-19 cases

He tested positive for Covid-19 on March 28.

March 29, 2021, 11:25 PM

Why S'pore spent S$270 million on HSR but only compensated S$102 million by M'sia

The compensation was announced earlier today (March 29).

March 29, 2021, 09:37 PM

Woman who took helmet from S'pore condo car park says she took it by mistake & lodges police report

She said that it was all a misunderstanding.

March 29, 2021, 09:18 PM

GrabExpress offering same day, 4-hour delivery with fixed fares of S$5.30 onwards

Fast and simple.

March 29, 2021, 08:45 PM

Southeast Asia's 1st battery recycling facility opens in S'pore, can recycle up to 14 tonnes of lithium batteries a day

Moving towards a circular economy.

March 29, 2021, 07:10 PM

Volunteers help mentally ill woman in her 20s clean up Bukit Panjang flat full of trash & leftover food

She has been living alone since 2014.

March 29, 2021, 06:25 PM

Full 'worm moon' illuminates the S'pore sky on Mar. 28, 2021

Wow.

March 29, 2021, 06:19 PM

S’porean woman, 24, who entered ITE after failing to get into a polytechnic, now works as a cybersecurity engineer

March 29, 2021, 05:57 PM

Pastel-themed cafe near Paya Lebar serves Korean, Western, Thai & local fare under S$20

Pretty.

March 29, 2021, 05:37 PM

Termination of KL-SG HSR: M'sia pays S'pore S$102 million

This amount represents a full and final settlement in relation to the termination of the bilateral agreement

March 29, 2021, 05:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.