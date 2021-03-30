'You don't need to know who my mother is but I'm sorry': Man who slapped lady at River Valley Rd taxi stand

The woman who got into a dispute with a 25-year-old man at a taxi stand along River Valley Road, which was caught on video, has spoken to the Chinese media via WhatsApp to shed light on what happened on Mar. 25 evening.

The 25-year-old man was arrested by the police after slapping the woman in public and causing a commotion.

When he was restrained by two policemen as seen from the video of the incident, he shouted: "Do you know who's my mother?"

His query left many online curious and guessing who his mother is exactly.

Who's his mother?

Speaking to Chinese evening newspaper Lianhe Wanbao, the 21-year-old woman in the video, named Kae, said the man's mother is not any prominent figure.

She said that the man, who is her ex-boyfriend, had moved out of his home and when they were dating, the mother would often ask about her son.

She added that the man's mother cares deeply for the 25-year-old and urged commenters online to refrain from criticising her.

Her side of story

Kae shared that she was in a relationship with the man for about a year.

That evening she was drinking with her friends and the man suddenly appeared.

He was drunk and wanted to get back together with her.

Kae told Wanbao that she wanted to leave but the man stopped her and attempted to pull her into a car, causing her to fall and hurt her knees.

At this point, a police car drove past and her friend waved to alert the police.

While the police were speaking to the 25-year-old, she walked to the taxi stand to tend to her wounded knees with tissue paper.

The man then came over to the taxi stand and lashed out at her.

Man apologised

Following the incident, the man has gone to Kae's house to apologise, Wanbao reported.

According to a photo provided to Wanbao, the man held a piece of paper stating:

"You don't need to know who my mum is but I'm sorry."

However, Kae did not accept his apology.

Top photo via video screenshot and via Lianhe Wanbao.