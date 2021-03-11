Man returns S$10 after allegedly tricking Bukit Batok cashier into giving him extra change

A man went back to a store in Bukit Batok to return S$10 after allegedly tricking cashier staff into giving him extra change.

What happened

The man caught on CCTV allegedly cheating the shop's cashier into giving him extra change.

In a video circulating on Facebook, he was seen buying a pack of cigarettes and paying for it with a single note.

After being handed his change, the man took one of the notes and placed it in his pocket, before asking the cashier about his change. The staff handed him another note before the customer left the store.

Allegedly happened twice

According to Shinmin Daily News, this is not the first time someone had carried out such a ruse at this store. The first instance took place in February while the second incident, involving the CCTV footage, was in March.

The store is located at Blk 217 Bukit Batok Street 21.

In both instances, a middle-aged man would allegedly pay using a S$50 note and slip S$10 into his pocket before asking for extra change.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, 34-year-old Huang Tianzhu said that man in the CCTV footage came by to return S$10 after the footage circulated on Facebook.

The paper said that the store would not be lodging a police report.

Top photo via Facebook video screenshot.