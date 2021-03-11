Back

Man returns S$10 after allegedly tricking Bukit Batok cashier into giving him extra change

CCTV footage of him had been circulating on Facebook.

Tanya Ong | March 11, 2021, 07:13 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

A man went back to a store in Bukit Batok to return S$10 after allegedly tricking cashier staff into giving him extra change.

What happened

The man caught on CCTV allegedly cheating the shop's cashier into giving him extra change.

In a video circulating on Facebook, he was seen buying a pack of cigarettes and paying for it with a single note.

After being handed his change, the man took one of the notes and placed it in his pocket, before asking the cashier about his change. The staff handed him another note before the customer left the store.

Allegedly happened twice

According to Shinmin Daily News, this is not the first time someone had carried out such a ruse at this store. The first instance took place in February while the second incident, involving the CCTV footage, was in March.

The store is located at Blk 217 Bukit Batok Street 21.

In both instances, a middle-aged man would allegedly pay using a S$50 note and slip S$10 into his pocket before asking for extra change.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, 34-year-old Huang Tianzhu said that man in the CCTV footage came by to return S$10 after the footage circulated on Facebook.

The paper said that the store would not be lodging a police report.

Top photo via Facebook video screenshot.

Electrolux launches new range of air purifiers that do not look like air purifiers

Mindblown.

March 11, 2021, 06:52 PM

S'porean man & Chinese woman jailed after she wed his brother in sham marriage

Under the Immigration Act, they could have been fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to 10 years, or both. 

March 11, 2021, 06:43 PM

First look: Sumikkogurashi-themed cafe at Orchard Central opening Mar. 12, 2021

Cute. But is it worth the visit?

March 11, 2021, 06:08 PM

Ka-ching: 8 S’poreans reveal the most unusual things they’ve done to save or earn money

Anything for a quick buck.

March 11, 2021, 05:54 PM

Chonky shaggy wild boar chills with crow friends at Lim Chu Kang Muslim cemetery

A chonker.

March 11, 2021, 05:36 PM

Here’s how you can earn up to S$380 in rewards just by doing healthy things

By engaging in small challenges through an app, you can build habits that will boost your wellness.

March 11, 2021, 05:15 PM

Punggol residents can get parcels & groceries delivered by robot 'couriers' under new 1 year trial

Beep beep, delivery.

March 11, 2021, 04:40 PM

You can possibly start flying again for fun from May or June 2021: Iata chief

Optimism plenty.

March 11, 2021, 04:05 PM

8 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 11, including 1 community case

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

March 11, 2021, 03:40 PM

Jin Yinji baffled by TikTok fame after helpers upload videos of her dancing

She still does not know how TikTok works.

March 11, 2021, 03:16 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.