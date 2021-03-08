Back

Body of man, 62, retrieved from waters along East Coast in suspected drowning case

Investigations are ongoing.

Tanya Ong | March 08, 2021, 03:06 PM

The body of a man was retrieved from the waters along East Coast Park today (Mar. 8).

Responding to Mothership's queries, the police said that they were alerted to the case of suspected drowning at East Coast Park near carpark F3.

They were alerted to the case earlier this morning, around 7:04am.

The 62-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Shin Min Daily reported that the man would frequently visit East Coast Park to fish.

Police investigations are ongoing. Based on their preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected.

Top photo by Ferdinand Pentinga/Google Maps

