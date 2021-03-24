Back

Senior M'sian police officer arrested for allegedly re-selling seized drugs back to syndicate

The drugs were resold for personal gain.

Matthias Ang | March 24, 2021, 02:30 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

A senior police officer in Johor Bahru has been arrested for allegedly re-selling seized drugs back to a syndicate, Malaysian media Harian Metro reported.

According to the Johor police chief, Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, the 31-year-old Inspector was arrested at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) on March 16 at about 7pm, reported the The Malay Mail.

The drugs are believed to be bound for an unnamed neighbouring country's market, with the officer having allegedly re-sold them for personal purposes.

Ayob:

“The officer is suspected of colluding with a drug syndicate that caters for the neighbouring country’s market. Further investigations revealed that the officer resold drugs seized by the police to the drug syndicate for personal gain."

S$390 in cash seized during arrest

The actual value of the drugs resold is still under investigation however, Ayob added.

A Perodua Alza car and RM1,200 (S$390) in cash were also seized from the suspect during the arrest.

Ayob highlighted that the officer is now being investigated under Section 3 (1) of Malaysia's Dangerous Drugs Act 1985 (Special Preventive Measures).

Should he be convicted, he will be held at a Moral Rehabilitation Centre for two years with a restraining order.

Top image screenshot from Harian Metro

Blogger Leong Sze Hian to pay PM Lee S$133,000 in damages for defamation

Leong's lawyer is advising him on his next step.

March 24, 2021, 04:28 PM

S'pore religious leader Zahid Zin finds letter with hateful message left on his car

Zahid Zin said he had forgiven the perpetrator and called for calm.

March 24, 2021, 04:11 PM

15 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 24, all imported

Further updates will be shared later this evening.

March 24, 2021, 03:45 PM

Chinese granny assaulted by Caucasian man gives S$1.25 million donated to her to Asian American community

She said to fight racism to the death.

March 24, 2021, 03:12 PM

S'porean director of 'Ilo Ilo' seeking actors for his new movie, no experience required

Performance workshops will be held.

March 24, 2021, 03:03 PM

Community cat queues up at Hougang CC for vaccination booking, receives pats instead

Probably didn't bring the letter.

March 24, 2021, 01:32 PM

S'pore private tutor, 63, dies of cancer & donates over S$1 million from house sale to fund education of African children

She also wrote her obituary to thank and say goodbye to her loved ones.

March 24, 2021, 01:12 PM

Man, 21, accused of attempted rape failed to appear in court, arrested the next day

He was due to plead guilty in the High Court on March 22.

March 24, 2021, 12:44 PM

One of the world's biggest floating solar farms is in S'pore

Harvest energy from the sun directly.

March 24, 2021, 12:17 PM

Pasir Ris hawker sells seafood congee with tea-smoked salmon & crispy prawn wantons

Looks nice.

March 24, 2021, 12:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.