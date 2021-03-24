Senior M'sian police officer arrested for allegedly re-selling seized drugs back to syndicate

A senior police officer in Johor Bahru has been arrested for allegedly re-selling seized drugs back to a syndicate, Malaysian media Harian Metro reported.

According to the Johor police chief, Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, the 31-year-old Inspector was arrested at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) on March 16 at about 7pm, reported the The Malay Mail.

The drugs are believed to be bound for an unnamed neighbouring country's market, with the officer having allegedly re-sold them for personal purposes.

Ayob:

“The officer is suspected of colluding with a drug syndicate that caters for the neighbouring country’s market. Further investigations revealed that the officer resold drugs seized by the police to the drug syndicate for personal gain."

S$390 in cash seized during arrest

The actual value of the drugs resold is still under investigation however, Ayob added.

A Perodua Alza car and RM1,200 (S$390) in cash were also seized from the suspect during the arrest.

Ayob highlighted that the officer is now being investigated under Section 3 (1) of Malaysia's Dangerous Drugs Act 1985 (Special Preventive Measures).

Should he be convicted, he will be held at a Moral Rehabilitation Centre for two years with a restraining order.

Top image screenshot from Harian Metro