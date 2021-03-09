7 vehicles caught by M'sian authorities for having modified horns with 'rhythmic tones'

Six trucks and one bus in the Malaysian state of Selangor were caught by authorities over modified horns with "rhythmic tones", Malaysian media reported.

The seven vehicles had been recently caught as part of an ongoing operation since March 1, 2020, in response to public complaints filed about such horns, also known as tenonets.

Videos of some of the vehicles and their whimsical tunes were uploaded to Facebook by the Malaysian Road Transport Department in Selangor (JPJ Selangor).

Drivers face possible jail sentence of six months or fine of up to S$660

According to the director of JPJ Selangor, Nazli Md Taib, action could be taken against the seven drivers, who are in their 30s and 40s, with a jail sentence of up to six months or a fine of up to RM2,000 (S$660), under the country's Road Transport Act.

He was quoted by Sinar Harian as saying:

"The horn is one of the most important functions in a vehicle. It provides warnings, alerts, and signals to other road users. However, horn sounds that are melodic or have more than one tone and rhythm can confuse other road users, and disrupt public order in residential areas."

Horns to be removed, prohibition notice to be issued on the vehicles

The owners of the vehicles will be required to attend an inspection at a JPJ office, where the horns will be removed.

The vehicles will also be issued a Vehicle Use Prohibition Revocation in the wake of the inspection.

The case will then be taken to court if further action is needed.

Top image screenshots from JPJ Selangor Facebook.