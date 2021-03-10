Ad looking for 'good looking' female lawyer was 'honest mistake': M'sian law firm

A Malaysian law firm has attracted attention on social media after it allegedly put up a job-hunting advertisement on the Malaysian Bar website listing a female "good looking" lawyer as one of its requirements.

On Mar. 8, Facebook user Aidil Khalid posted an image of the advertisement in question, and expressed his disbelief at it.

"Seriously? Are you looking for a legal assistant or a sugar baby?"

"Honest mistake" published without partner's approval

In response, the law firm, Rafiq & Co, has said that the advertisement was an "honest mistake" published without the partner's approval, Free Malaysia Today reported.

The firm added, "We have retracted the advertisement and we regret the mistake."

"Once again, we offer our apologies."

The requirement appears to have since been removed from the site.

Not the first time such a requirement has been put up

This does not appear to be the first time that such a requirement has been uploaded to the Malaysian Bar website however.

A reply made in response to a tweet of the advertisement said that a similar incident had occurred in 2019.

At that time, the ad listed "candidate with attractive appearance" as one of its requirements.

To think it’s not the first time this has happened 🥲🙂 https://t.co/a3vFffZ9vp — Queen G (@mogana_sundari) March 8, 2021

Left photo from Aidil Khalid Facebook, right photo via Unsplash