Compressed barbed wires repaired & reinforced with concertina wires near Kallang MRT: SMRT

Other portals have also been inspected.

Fasiha Nazren | March 03, 2021, 06:41 PM

Following the fatal incident near Kallang MRT station on Feb. 25, concertina wires have been reinforced on top of a metal fencing at the portal near Kallang MRT station.

In a Facebook post on Mar. 3, SMRT added that the barbed wires at the fencing that were initially compressed have also been repaired.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

It was reported in The Straits Times that the man was believed to have "intruded into the tunnel from a portal area at Lavender".

Portals in Singapore inspected

SMRT and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) have also jointly inspected the fencing at other tunnel portals in Singapore as a precautionary measure and have confirmed that the fencing specifications are in good order.

According to the post, various measures are in place to secure the premises at MRT stations.

These measures include physical barriers like metal railings and three-metre-high fencing which are installed to keep trespassers from the tracks.

On top of that, CCTVs installed with video analytics and intrusion detection system are also deployed at critical premises.

SMRT added that staff on duty on the night of Feb. 25 have been given time-off to rest and have access to specialist help.

"They are coping well. Care Team officers will continue to reach out to them to provide support. In the meantime, we are assisting the authorities in the investigations."

You can see the full Facebook post here.

