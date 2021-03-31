Back

Redhill warehouse sale has up to 80% off Nike, Adidas, New Balance & more from Apr. 1-4

Prepare your wallet.

Siti Hawa | March 31, 2021, 12:19 PM

LINK, a multi-label outlet store located at Redhill, frequently has sales on popular brands of shoes, bags and more.

It's back with another warehouse sale with up to 80 per cent off a variety of items from Apr. 1 to 4, 2021.

The sale includes brands such as Nike, Adidas, PUMA, New Balance and Arena.

Photo via LINK outlet store on Facebook

Sale items

Here are some of the items that will be on sale.

Adidas

Shop from a variety of heavily-discounted Adidas footwear, apparel, and bags.

Photo via LINK outlet store on Facebook

Photo via LINK outlet store on Facebook

Photo via LINK outlet store on Facebook

Puma

Shoppers can also get their hands on a variety of Puma footwear, clothes, caps, bags and kidswear.

Photo via LINK outlet store on Facebook

Photo via LINK outlet store on Facebook

Photo via LINK outlet store on Facebook

Photo via LINK outlet store on Facebook

Wireless earpiece

Shoppers will also be able to save on Jays wireless earpiece:

Photo via LINK outlet store on Facebook

The warehouse sale will run from Apr. 1 to 4, 2021.

The priority booking slots are all taken up, but walk-ins are still accepted.

Details

Address: 7 Chang Charn Road, S159636

Nearest MRT: Redhill MRT

Dates: Apr. 1 to 4, 2021

Opening hours: 11am to 7pm

Top photos via LINK outlet store on Facebook

