Redhill warehouse sale has up to 80% off Nike, Adidas, New Balance & more from Apr. 1-4

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
LINK, a multi-label outlet store located at Redhill, frequently has sales on popular brands of shoes, bags and more.
It's back with another warehouse sale with up to 80 per cent off a variety of items from Apr. 1 to 4, 2021.
The sale includes brands such as Nike, Adidas, PUMA, New Balance and Arena.
Sale items
Here are some of the items that will be on sale.
Adidas
Shop from a variety of heavily-discounted Adidas footwear, apparel, and bags.
Puma
Shoppers can also get their hands on a variety of Puma footwear, clothes, caps, bags and kidswear.
Wireless earpiece
Shoppers will also be able to save on Jays wireless earpiece:
The warehouse sale will run from Apr. 1 to 4, 2021.
The priority booking slots are all taken up, but walk-ins are still accepted.
Details
Address: 7 Chang Charn Road, S159636
Nearest MRT: Redhill MRT
Dates: Apr. 1 to 4, 2021
Opening hours: 11am to 7pm
Top photos via LINK outlet store on Facebook
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.