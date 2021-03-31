Redhill warehouse sale has up to 80% off Nike, Adidas, New Balance & more from Apr. 1-4

LINK, a multi-label outlet store located at Redhill, frequently has sales on popular brands of shoes, bags and more.

It's back with another warehouse sale with up to 80 per cent off a variety of items from Apr. 1 to 4, 2021.

The sale includes brands such as Nike, Adidas, PUMA, New Balance and Arena.

Sale items

Here are some of the items that will be on sale.

Adidas

Shop from a variety of heavily-discounted Adidas footwear, apparel, and bags.

Puma

Shoppers can also get their hands on a variety of Puma footwear, clothes, caps, bags and kidswear.

Wireless earpiece

Shoppers will also be able to save on Jays wireless earpiece:

The warehouse sale will run from Apr. 1 to 4, 2021.

The priority booking slots are all taken up, but walk-ins are still accepted.

Details

Address: 7 Chang Charn Road, S159636

Nearest MRT: Redhill MRT

Dates: Apr. 1 to 4, 2021

Opening hours: 11am to 7pm

Top photos via LINK outlet store on Facebook