Free Leslie Cheung online concert on YouTube April 1, 2021, 7:30pm - 8:30pm

18th death anniversary.

Mandy How | March 25, 2021, 03:22 PM

Events

A free concert dedicated to late singer and actor Leslie Cheung will take place online on Apr. 1, 2021, 7:30pm - 8:30pm.

The Hong Kong icon had passed away at the age of 46 on Apr. 1, 2003.

Industry veteran Lawrence Cheng, who is also the concert's creative director, said that he had been granted permission from Cheung's former manager Florence Chan and life partner Daffy Tong, Yahoo Malaysia reported.

Called In Loving Memory of Leslie Cheung Online Concert 2021, the event is jointly supported by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Harbour City, and「哥」迷會 LesFANmily, which is Cheung's fan club.

A number of Cheung’s classic songs will be performed by Samuel Hui, Karen Mok, Hacken Lee, Julian Cheung, Metro Vocal Group, and HKBU Symphony Orchestra.

The event will be hosted on HiEggo's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

HiEggo has previously held two other concerts: Sam Hui Online Concert 2020 and Aaron Kwok Cheer up & Dance Online Charity Concert 2020.

Additionally, donations received from the YouTube stream will be donated to Hong Kong charity organisation Food Angel, which prepares meal boxes for underprivileged communities in the country.

In Loving Memory of Leslie Cheung Online Concert 2021

Date: April 1, 2021 (Thursday)

Time:

Best of Leslie Cheung’s Performances, 7pm - 7:30pm

In Loving Memory of Leslie Cheung Online Concert 2021, 7:30pm - 8:30pm

Platforms:

