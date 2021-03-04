Kids play for free with every paying adult at 7 Sentosa attractions now till Mar. 31, 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Sentosa is catering to families with a Kids Play Free programme, where children 12 and below will get to try out island attractions for free with every paying adult.
The promotion runs from now till Mar. 31, 2021.
If you're keen to avoid crowds, note that March holiday lasts from Mar. 13 to 21, 2021.
Seven attractions
The seven participating attractions are:
|Gogreen Segway® Eco Adventure
|
|Adult: S$21
|HeadRock VR
|
(choose from any five games or rides available)
|Adult: S$50
|iFly Singapore
|
|Adult: S$66
|Madame Tussauds Singapore
|
(inclusive of Madame Tussauds, Marvel 4D Experience, Images of Singapore, Spirit of Singapore Boat Ride, Ultimate Film Star Experience, and one Digital Photo souvenir)
|Adult: S$30
|Singapore Cable Car
|
|
|SkyPark by AJ Hackett Sentosa
|
|Adult: S$59
|Royal Albatross
|
(inclusive of breakfast set and activities)
(inclusive of one welcome drink and 3-course dinner)
(inclusive of one welcome drink and 3-course dinner)
|
You can click here for more information, or to book (encouraged).
Free admission to Sentosa
Admission to the island is free till Mar. 31, 2021.
Enter via Sentosa Express or drive in for free.
If you're taking a Grab, use the code SentosaFun for S$4 off the ride (limited redemptions).
