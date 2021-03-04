Back

Kids play for free with every paying adult at 7 Sentosa attractions now till Mar. 31, 2021

Where to tire your kids out this month.

Mandy How | March 04, 2021, 03:51 PM

Sentosa is catering to families with a Kids Play Free programme, where children 12 and below will get to try out island attractions for free with every paying adult.

The promotion runs from now till Mar. 31, 2021.

If you're keen to avoid crowds, note that March holiday lasts from Mar. 13 to 21, 2021.

Seven attractions

The seven participating attractions are:

Gogreen Segway® Eco Adventure

  • Segway Fun Ride – 500m

 Adult: S$21
HeadRock VR

  • HeadRock VR Adventure 5 

(choose from any five games or rides available)

 Adult: S$50
iFly Singapore

  • iFly Teaser – one Sky Dive

 Adult: S$66
Madame Tussauds Singapore

  • Madame Tussauds 5-in-1 Experience + Digi Pass

(inclusive of Madame Tussauds, Marvel 4D Experience, Images of Singapore, Spirit of Singapore Boat Ride, Ultimate Film Star Experience, and one Digital Photo souvenir)

 Adult: S$30
Singapore Cable Car

  • Singapore Cable Car Sky Pass Round Trip (includes Mount Faber Line and Sentosa Line)

  • Sentosa Island Bus Tour

  • Adult (Cable Car): S$35

  • Adult (Bus Tour): S$25
SkyPark by AJ Hackett Sentosa

  • AJ Hackett Giant Swing

 Adult: S$59
Royal Albatross

  • Rediscovery Breakfast Cruise 

(inclusive of breakfast set and activities)

  • Sunset Sail Dinner Cruise 

(inclusive of one welcome drink and 3-course dinner)

  • City Lights Dinner Cruise

(inclusive of one welcome drink and 3-course dinner)

  • Adult (Breakfast): S$133.75

  • Adult (Sunset): S$208.65

  • Adult (City Lights): S$208.65

HeadRock VR. Photo via Sentosa Development Corporation.

Gogreen Segway Eco Adventure. Photo via Sentosa Development Corporation.

SkyPark by AJ Hackett Sentosa. Photo via Sentosa Development Corporation.

Royal Albatross. Photo via Sentosa Development Corporation.

You can click here for more information, or to book (encouraged).

Free admission to Sentosa

Admission to the island is free till Mar. 31, 2021.

Enter via Sentosa Express or drive in for free.

If you're taking a Grab, use the code SentosaFun for S$4 off the ride (limited redemptions).

Top image via Sentosa Development Corporation

