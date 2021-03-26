Back

KFC selling 4-piece chicken & 6-piece tenders for S$10 for a limited time

Another reason to visit KFC.

Karen Lui | March 26, 2021, 06:49 PM

From March 25, KFC is running a promotion deal selling 10 pieces of fried chicken items for only S$10.

"10 for S$10" deal

The meal bundle includes four pieces of chicken (Original Recipe or Hot & Crispy) and six pieces of Hot & Crispy tenders.

The usual price for this amount of chicken costs S$23.20 which translates to a 56 per cent discount with this deal.

Image by KFC Singapore.

This offer is limited to one set per transaction.

You can purchase it via KFC delivery or dine-in and takeaway at all KFC outlets, except the ones at Singapore Polytechnic and Singapore Zoo.

This deal is available for a limited time only, whilst stocks last.

KFC has yet to specify an end-date for this promotion.

Top image by KFC Singapore.

