KFC selling 4-piece chicken & 6-piece tenders for S$10 for a limited time

From March 25, KFC is running a promotion deal selling 10 pieces of fried chicken items for only S$10.

"10 for S$10" deal

The meal bundle includes four pieces of chicken (Original Recipe or Hot & Crispy) and six pieces of Hot & Crispy tenders.

The usual price for this amount of chicken costs S$23.20 which translates to a 56 per cent discount with this deal.

This offer is limited to one set per transaction.

You can purchase it via KFC delivery or dine-in and takeaway at all KFC outlets, except the ones at Singapore Polytechnic and Singapore Zoo.

This deal is available for a limited time only, whilst stocks last.

KFC has yet to specify an end-date for this promotion.

Related News

In other KFC-related news, KFC has also launched breakfast waffles recently:

For those who are waiting for the return of their cheese fries, it's back too:

Top image by KFC Singapore.