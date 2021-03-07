Back

Neighbours alarmed by 'loud sound' & 'flare' after Jurong East swimming school mistakenly discards chlorine into sewer

Chlorine is very reactive to the germs and bacteria found in sewers.

Andrew Koay | March 07, 2021, 04:08 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

A flare was ignited and an "alarming sound" created after a maintenance worker at a Jurong East swimming school discarded chlorine powder into the sewage.

According to a Facebook post by the founder of Happy Fish Swim School, Tan Jian Yong, the Mar. 5 incident was a result of a chemical reaction involving chlorine and germs in the sewer.

No students were on the premises of the school at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported, wrote Tan.

The school conducts lessons for babies and toddlers at various heated and indoor pools across Singapore and Malaysia.

A loud sound alarming neighbours

According to Tan, a waste management company had been hired by the school after a "strong smell" related to the pool's chlorine drum was observed.

"Our maintenance keeper has genuinely mistaken the intention and took the initiative to discard the chlorine powder into the sewage without knowing that it will cause issues," said Tan.

Chlorine, which Tan described as being "very reactive to germs, bacteria, and other chemical compounds" found in sewers sparked the flame at around 8:30pm.

"A loud sound alarmed neighbouring residents. We apologise for that," he added.

Tan wrote that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)  and police were immediately alerted.

SCDF flushed the sewers with water to dilute the chlorine, while police took a statement from the school on what had happened.

The maintenance worker was sent to a hospital for a check-up and by midnight the premises had been handed back to the school.

Responding to queries from Mothership, SCDF confirmed they had attended to the incident at 2 Jurong Gateway Road.

"Upon arrival, SCDF firefighters used a gas detector and found the presence of gas in a sewage drain," said a spokesperson.

The gas was mitigated by SCDF using a water jet.

Regular operations resumed

"PUB will continue to monitor the chlorine level in the sewage system," said Tan.

"If anyone has been affected by this incident, please notify us immediately."

The school has since resumed regular operations, with neither the pool nor the premises affected by the incident.

"We are deeply sorry for the incident. Thank you for all the concern and support that you have shown us in many ways," said Tan.

Top image from Happy Fish Swimming School

Don Don Donki to open new outlet at Suntec City

Exciting.

March 07, 2021, 03:56 PM

13 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 7, all imported

Singapore has now reported 60,033 cases in total.

March 07, 2021, 03:36 PM

S'porean, 32, starts plant-based meal delivery service after Covid-19 disrupts campervan travel to Europe

How a change in diet leads to a business idea.

March 07, 2021, 03:32 PM

Ceiling at Northpoint City newly-opened eatery collapses, area now covered & barricaded

Whoa.

March 07, 2021, 02:40 PM

S'porean CEO who used to be a tiger dad: 'Raising a child is not like managing a business'

Former tiger dad has three important pieces of advice for his son.

March 07, 2021, 02:14 PM

Python in S'pore vomits intact rat while it's being rescued from drain

Couldn't finish its lunch.

March 07, 2021, 01:40 PM

TianPo Jewellery at Chinatown & Causeway Point having closing down sale with gold prices slashed to S$77/gram

Good deal.

March 07, 2021, 01:23 PM

8 people evacuated from Tampines HDB block after frying nuggets spark fire

There were no reported injuries.

March 07, 2021, 11:55 AM

Hit by Covid-19: S’porean leather craftsman gives up passion to provide for family

Stories of Us: Jeremiah See was forced to find ways to adapt after Covid-19 robbed him of his business. He shares with us his journey of tenacity and resilience.

March 07, 2021, 11:39 AM

The philosophies of Sheng Siong CEO Lim Hock Chee: Lead from the heart, find the right people & share wealth freely

Lessons on Leadership: The charismatic leader shares his secrets to success — and the ability to give out 16-month bonuses.

March 07, 2021, 09:59 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.