Hotspot in Johor caused haze & burning smell in some parts of S'pore on March 2: NEA

Things are a little hazy.

Syahindah Ishak | March 02, 2021, 02:10 PM

If your nose was out of joint recently, it wasn't just in your imagination.

Slightly hazy conditions with a "burning smell" were experienced in parts of Singapore this morning (March 2), according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Smoke plume blown towards Singapore

In a statement on the same day, NEA said that a hotspot with a "smoke plume" was detected in Johor in the late afternoon yesterday (March 1).

The smoke plume was blown by the prevailing northeasterly winds towards Singapore before it dissipated in the evening.

The prevailing winds over Singapore are expected to continue blowing from north to northeast for the next few days.

Slightly hazy conditions with a burning smell may still be expected over parts of Singapore today (March 2).

Air quality

According to NEA, the hourly concentration of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) entered Band 2 (Elevated) between 6am and 7am in the east of Singapore on March 2 morning, before returning to Band 1 (Normal) since 8am.

As at 11am, the 24-hr Pollution Standards Index (PSI) was 61-74, in the Moderate range.

Planning outdoor activities

When deciding whether or not to go ahead with outdoor activities, NEA referring to the 1-hr PM2.5 concentration readings available on this website and on the myENV app.

You can also refer to this guide by NEA:

Graphic from NEA/FB.

NEA added that it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates when necessary.

You can view NEA's full statement here:

Top image from NEA/FB.

