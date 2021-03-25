Back

Japanese mart in S'pore selling imported snacks like Hello Kitty cup noodles, Sakura cola & more

If you miss Japan.

Lean Jinghui | March 25, 2021, 03:04 PM

If you've been to Japan, you'd know that Japanese convenience stores are more than a repository of junk food and cheap snacks. These stores also offer a plethora of choices and unconventional food flavours to experiment with.

Iroha Mart is a Japanese marketplace from Tokyo, retailing one-of-a-kind Japanese snacks, food products, and daily necessities in Singapore

They have two stores, including one at Plaza Singapura.

Authentic snacks

The food products are imported directly from Japan, and include exclusives from renowned brands such as Hershey's.

Get a packet of Hershey's Choco Donuts for S$9.90.

Image via @cttinjp Instagram

Or the indulgent Hershey's Choco Baumkuchen, also for S$9.90.

The Baumkuchen is a ring-shaped sponge cake originally from Germany, that is immensely popular in Japan.

Image via Tokopedia

If you're up for something more unorthodox, there's also the Pringles Sour Cream & Onion Yakisoba, going for S$3.90 (U.P. S$4.90).

Image via Japan Haul

The Hello Kitty Kawaii Noodles by Acecook is also a hot favourite, going for S$3.90.

Each cup comes with miniature Hello Kitty-shaped fish cakes and flavoured vegetables. There are two flavours available: Shoyu and Tonkotsu.

Image via Airfrov

Beverages

For drinks, you can try the S$4.90 Cherry Blossom Cola, by Japanese beverage producer Kimura Drink. Made with cherry blossom extract, it promises "an elegant aftertaste with a delicate sakura aroma".

Image via Calia.co

Alternatively, you can trial the delicious/disgusting-sounding Unagi Eel Cola (also by Kimura Drink), for just S$5.90. However, this is only available at its Plaza Singapura outlet.

Image via Amazon

Information

Address:

  • Plaza Singapura Outlet @ 68 Orchard Road, #B2-17/18, Singapore 238839

  • Chinatown Point Outlet @ 133 New Bridge Rd, #B1-11, Singapore 059413

Opening hours: 10am-10pm, daily

Top image via @cttinjp Instagram and Calia.co

