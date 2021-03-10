Back

'Smokeless' gas-powered Korean barbecue grill available for S$81.60 via Qoo10

No more burnt smell.

Siti Hawa | March 10, 2021, 05:50 PM

Iwatani, a Japanese brand known for its butane stoves has a Smokeless Korean Barbecue Grill that hopes to deliver a smokeless barbecue experience.

Their product can be purchased via online marketplace Qoo10 for S$81.60.

The brand shared a video on YouTube to demonstrate how their product emits significantly less smoke compared to another:

Photo via 岩谷産業【公式チャンネル】on YouTube

Iwatani explained that their product is designed so that oil and fat from the meat does not drop into the flame, as this is what causes smoke.

The grill maintains a temperature of 210 to 250 degrees, which also helps to reduce smoke.

Iwatani Smokeless Korean Barbecue Grill

Here are some photos of the product shared by customers:

Photo via Qoo10

Photo via Qoo10

Photo via Qoo10

Not completely smokeless

Reviews by customers revealed that the product still emits some smoke, though "considerably less".

Screenshot via Qoo10

Echoing the same sentiment, another reviewer said that there was a marked reduction in smoke.

Screenshot via Qoo10

One person commented that the product is suitable for two to three pax, due to its small size.

Screenshot via Qoo10

While another pointed out that butane gas needs to be purchased separately.

Screenshot via Qoo10

You may purchase the Iwatani Smokeless Korean Barbecue Grill here.

Top photos via Qoo10

