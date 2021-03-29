Indonesian man jokingly 'modifies' bike with nails to prove his loyalty to girlfriend

Having your faithfulness questioned by your significant other is not that uncommon.

However, the way in which this Indonesian man chose to appease his girlfriend and regain her trust definitely raises some eyebrows.

In response to his girlfriend's accusations that he was fetching other girls on his motor scooter behind her back, this man resorted to hammering nails into the pillion seat.

Seat of nails

On March 20, 2021, Khoirul Anam shared a post on Facebook that included pictures of nails poking out of a pillion seat.

In addition, the post caption translates to, "You always accuse me of pillion-ing other girls. If my motorbike is not modified like this, you still want to accuse me again. I’m a loyal guy."

For dramatic effect, pictures of a green fruit sitting on the thorny seat were also shared.

Questionable effectiveness

Khairol is known for creating quirky, interesting, viral posts.

Content like putting up banners for those looking for friends to celebrate the New Year.

His latest act similarly makes a bold statement, but it isn't clear if it is all that effective in proving one's faithfulness.

The look on his girlfriend's face with her arms akimbo illustrates her dismay at his decision.

Here's another annoyed look from his girlfriend who has to squat awkwardly on the cramp footboard.

In other pictures shared in his follow-up post on March 21, 2021, she appears to be adjusting fairly well to this new uncomfortable seating arrangement.

They seemed to have found an acceptable compromise though.

Top images by Khoirul Anam on Facebook.