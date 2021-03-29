Back

Indonesian man jokingly 'modifies' bike with nails to prove his loyalty to girlfriend

Passive aggression.

Karen Lui | March 29, 2021, 01:07 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Having your faithfulness questioned by your significant other is not that uncommon.

However, the way in which this Indonesian man chose to appease his girlfriend and regain her trust definitely raises some eyebrows.

In response to his girlfriend's accusations that he was fetching other girls on his motor scooter behind her back, this man resorted to hammering nails into the pillion seat.

Seat of nails

On March 20, 2021, Khoirul Anam shared a post on Facebook that included pictures of nails poking out of a pillion seat.

Photos by Khoirul Anam on Facebook.

Photos by Khoirul Anam on Facebook.

In addition, the post caption translates to, "You always accuse me of pillion-ing other girls. If my motorbike is not modified like this, you still want to accuse me again. I’m a loyal guy."

Photos by Khoirul Anam on Facebook.

For dramatic effect, pictures of a green fruit sitting on the thorny seat were also shared.

Photo by Khoirul Anam on Facebook.

Photo by Khoirul Anam on Facebook.

Questionable effectiveness

Khairol is known for creating quirky, interesting, viral posts.

Content like putting up banners for those looking for friends to celebrate the New Year.

His latest act similarly makes a bold statement, but it isn't clear if it is all that effective in proving one's faithfulness.

The look on his girlfriend's face with her arms akimbo illustrates her dismay at his decision.

Photo by Khoirul Anam on Facebook.

Here's another annoyed look from his girlfriend who has to squat awkwardly on the cramp footboard.

Photo by Khoirul Anam on Facebook.

In other pictures shared in his follow-up post on March 21, 2021, she appears to be adjusting fairly well to this new uncomfortable seating arrangement.

Photo by Khoirul Anam on Facebook.

Photo by Khoirul Anam on Facebook.

They seemed to have found an acceptable compromise though.

Photo by Khoirul Anam on Facebook.

Top images by Khoirul Anam on Facebook.

Ever Given finally freed from Suez Canal after 6 days

Diggers removed 27,000 cubic meters of sand from the banks of the Suez Canal before the vessel could be re-floated.

March 29, 2021, 12:47 PM

Yeo's & Oatly invest S$30 million to build oat milk manufacturing facility in S'pore

Production will begin in the second half of this year.

March 29, 2021, 12:39 PM

'There are so many people dying': Myanmar beauty queen speaks out against deadly crackdown in country

The day (Mar. 27) also marked the bloodiest day since the start of the coup, with at least 114 people killed in Myanmar.

March 29, 2021, 12:37 PM

Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai helps elderly man who fainted in coffee shop

Important to know CPR, he said.

March 29, 2021, 12:02 PM

Up to 25% off Sephora sale online & in-store from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, on almost every product

Add to cart.

March 29, 2021, 11:49 AM

Club Mao ordered to close for 30 days after allowing staff to host customers at different tables

5 other F&B premises were also ordered to close for breaching safe management measures.

March 29, 2021, 11:42 AM

Signalling fault disrupts MRT service between Bishan & Marina South Pier on Mar. 29 morning

"We are sorry for affecting your morning commute," tweeted SMRT.

March 29, 2021, 09:01 AM

Dog in S'pore with multiple spinal injuries seeks blood donors urgently after major surgery

In critical condition.

March 29, 2021, 04:41 AM

Asian American man, 69, tired of racism, shows scars he sustained in US Army as proof of his patriotism

In response to growing racism.

March 29, 2021, 03:56 AM

Veteran Hong Kong actor Liu Kai-chi dies at 66

Rest in peace.

March 29, 2021, 12:46 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.