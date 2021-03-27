There’s nothing fun to do in the North of S’pore, says those unaware of these hidden gems

As a resident of the North of Singapore, I’ve grown used to the long commutes to school, and then to work, having endured them for over 20 years.

“No choice,” I would tell myself, as I dragged myself out of bed at 6am each morning to ride the bus through rush hour traffic to an important — but inconvenient — internship located at Changi Business Park.

One of the best things I discovered while writing this article, however, is that us North-dwellers do have some pretty good choices when it comes to (literally) getting away from work or study every once in a while.

Getting up close and personal with nature in the Lim Chu Kang area, heading out to sea in a kayak, or letting loose in a trampoline park are just some of the highlights you can bring your family and friends to, on the next day off, or even a long weekend.

And all of that without the long commute.

As for those who don’t live in or near the North, if you really want these experiences, you should chase after them. Yes.

1. Leg-powered kayaking at sea

Go overseas over the seas with a kayak expedition, setting off from Sembawang Beach.

While one could easily rent a kayak and paddle around at various locations in Singapore, setting out on a longer, more adventurous journey requires much more planning and logistics.

There’s also the fact that paddlers will typically need to have gone through kayaking courses before they are allowed to venture out into the open sea.

This kayak tour, however, offers a relaxing experience that is suitable for beginners, and even children, provided that they are over the age of 9.

Participants will be comfortably reclined on special leg pedal kayaks.

The participants will visit rarely-seen nature areas that are best accessed via sea, such as the mouth of the Simpang River, the mangroves of Khatib Bongsu, as well as Seletar Island.

A minimum of four participants is required, and the entire kayak tour costs S$121.25 per participant. It is expected to last up to four and a half hours.

2. Touring crab and frog farms, and Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve

Take a closer look at the Lim Chu Kang area — one of the only places where farms can still be found in Singapore — with a guided farm tour.

One of the stops on the tour is Crab Lovers Farm, the only farm in Singapore that breeds soft shell crabs locally.

The farm only produces “100 per cent organic” crabs and practices ethical and environmentally-friendly farming, while using automation and tech to ensure that they produce quality crabs for diners in Singapore.

Learn how these crabs are carefully reared in special enclosures, before they are sent off to F&B outlets across the island, to be served up as part of a delicious, fresh meal.

Here’s a video preview of what you can expect to see at the farm:

There’s also a visit to, which is — contrary to popular belief — not located in Jurong.

At the farm, American Bullfrogs — which can grow up to a considerable size — are kept strong and healthy with a diet of high-protein fish meat.

You’ll be able to learn about the frogs’ life-cycle (which begins when they hatch out of eggs, as tadpoles), feed them, and take photographs.

Don’t leave before sampling some Hashima, a dish made from the uterine tubes of American Bullfrogs.

Also called “snow jelly” because of its smooth texture, the key ingredient has to be “painstakingly selected, cleaned and dried”, before it is cooked into a dessert dish involving red dates, dried longan, and ginseng.

This unconventional dish may not be everyone’s favourite, but Jurong Frog Farm’s website says that it has a range of benefits, including better complexion, a strengthened immune system, and nourishment for the lungs and kidneys.

For those hoping to sample something savoury instead, there are frog legs, which are high in protein and low in fat.

The farm uses a variety of cooking methods, including frying (yum):

On top of the farm visits, the tour also includes a walk through the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, where visitors can expect to encounter various two- and four-legged friends, and bask in the sea breeze and serenity far, far away from the bustling city areas.

202 hectares of land have been set aside as an official Nature Reserve, and the area has been recognised as Singapore’s first ASEAN Heritage Park.

It is home to mudskippers, crabs, shellfish, water snakes, birds, spiders, monitor lizards, and otters.

The farm tour is priced at S$49.90 and is expected to last about seven hours — so set aside a full day for this one.

3. Rainforest terrarium workshop

For a relaxing, indoor activity that will please those who like working with their hands, there is a small studio in Yishun where you can learn how to make a terrarium.

A terrarium, according to the studio’s online FAQs, is “an indoor garden that’s being kept in a sealed jar”, and resembles an actual ecosystem, except on a smaller scale.

Typically made of glass, terrariums are closed to allow the organisms inside it to create (and self-regulate) their own internal climate. This “technology”, which was discovered in the 1800s when a doctor discovered that it was possible to grow plants within a sealed glass jar, allowed plants to travel long distances by sea and was used to transport bananas to England, and mango grafts to Australia.

While improvements in the shipping and packaging industry mean that terrariums are no longer needed to transport plants and plant matter, they are still commonly found as decorative items, such as the ones you’ll get to make as part of this activity.

The terrarium workshop is suitable for those of all ages, and each participant will get to create their own mini-biosphere, and bring it home too.

You’ll be guided along in the process of filling up your glass jar with coloured rocks, pebbles, and sand, and of course, a plant.

The studio, run by a couple who share a passion for greenery and nature, is located at the A’Posh Bizhub along Yishun Industrial Street 1.

Course fees cover everything you need to make the terrarium, including your choice of an ornamental charm.

The rainforest terrarium workshop is priced at just $21.35 after discount, and participants have the option of topping-up for a bigger end product.

4. Katapult Trampoline Park

Another indoor option is Katapult Trampoline Park, where participants can experience weightlessness and defy gravity, with the help of — you guessed it — trampolines.

You can also challenge yourself with an obstacle course involving elements like wall run, rock wall, bag jump and free fall.

To ensure that participants stay safe while having their fun, there is a limit of 65 at any given time in their large space, among other safety measures in place.

As the trampoline park is located at ORTO near Khatib MRT station, consider booking a late-afternoon slot so you can go straight to dinner at one of the nearby eateries right after.

Prices vary depending on whether you book on weekdays/school holidays or on weekends/public holidays.

With discounts from Klook, however, you can secure your session from just S$13.59 for one hour on a weekday or school holiday.

For those living in the North, the convenient location of these attractions and activities makes them that much more attractive, with the added bonus of being slightly off the beaten track as compared to more well-known ones elsewhere.

But, one need not limit themselves to attractions in the North. After all, if these many hidden gems could be found in the North, there are many more to be found across the rest of the island, too.

A whole host of other activities and attractions can be found — and booked with a 10 per cent discount — with just a quick browse through Klook’s offerings here.

This sponsored article by Klook, in collaboration with the SingapoRediscovers campaign, helped the author get a head start on planning an outing with his family.

Top photo via Klook and Crab Lovers Farm website. All photos were taken prior to Covid-19.