Heytea S'pore launches Soymilk Bobo for S$7.80, available for a limited time

Heytea Singapore has launched a new drink the Soymilk Bobo.
Priced at S$7.80, the drink is available at all Heytea stores in Singapore for a limited time.
Five textures
The bubble tea chain sells the drink as having five different textures:
- Milk tea made from Red Blossom black tea and milk
- Soymilk pudding
- Taro bobo
- Soymilk cream
- Powdery soybean flour
According Heytea, each sip you take will be different due to the varied ingredients and layers.
Tips on how to enjoy your drink
Heytea has also provided tips on how best to enjoy your drink, which will be printed on each drink's packaging:
- Scoop the Taro bobo, soybean powder and soymilk into a mouthful
- Top it off with a large sip of milk tea and soymilk pudding
- Opt to have it served hot or cold
- Swap the Taro bobo for brown sugar bobo
Top photo via Heytea and TB Foo via Google Maps
