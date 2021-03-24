Test your knowledge & win tablet worth S$1,099 in virtual heritage treasure hunt

If you are keen to learn more about local heritage or just want to win some cool prizes, this is your chance.

Introducing Heritage Hunter: The National Heritage Board’s first-ever treasure hunt on Roots.gov.sg.

Consisting of three challenges over three weeks, Heritage Hunter invites you to solve clues that will lead to hidden coins, all while learning more about Singapore's heritage.

There are attractive prizes to be won, including a tablet worth S$1,099.

What is Roots.gov.sg?

Roots.gov.sg was launched in 2016 by the National Heritage Board to bring Singapore’s heritage resources together in one website.

In its first major revamp since then, Roots.gov.sg boasts a fresh look and new features to make it easier to explore this heritage repository.

Great, how can I get started on Heritage Hunter?

Head over to the National Heritage Board's Facebook and Instagram pages for the first clue.

Or just go directly to Roots.gov.sg and click on the scroll on the bottom right corner that looks like this:

Solving the first clue will lead you to a second clue hiding somewhere in the pages of Roots.gov.sg.

It's not uncommon for a single topic to be spread across multiple pages. Hence, you may have to go through more than one page before you find the gold coin that contains the second clue.

The gold coin looks like this:

Click on the gold coin and the second clue will be revealed.

Solving the second clue will bring you to the final gold coin located on another Roots.gov.sg page.

Figure out this last clue to uncover the treasure chest, hidden in Roots.gov.sg.

Click on the treasure chest and share your details for a chance to win the prizes.

With a total of three challenges, you will have six days to crack all three clues in each challenge and submit your details by 11:59pm on Wednesday (Mar. 17, 24, and 31) to qualify for the prizes.

Here are the dates for each challenge:

Week one: Mar. 12 to Mar. 17

Week two: Mar. 19 to Mar. 24

Week three: Mar. 26 to Mar. 31

Our pro tip is to round up your friends (especially local history and heritage buffs) for extra brainpower to solve the riddles.

As it is a competition for individuals, be prepared to share the prize if you win!

What prizes do I stand to win?

Each week, one Grand Prize winner and three Consolation Prize winners will be selected in a lucky draw.

The Grand Prize winner will walk away with a tablet worth S$1,099.

Each Consolation Prize winner will receive a S$100 shopping voucher.

A total of three tablets and nine S$100 shopping vouchers will be up for grabs.

Don’t worry if you missed one of the challenges or didn’t win. Just participate in the new one that starts every Friday until Mar. 26, 2021!

Click here to start your journey as a Heritage Hunter.

This sponsored article by the National Heritage Board

