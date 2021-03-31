Back

Incoming dean of NUS Law 'relinquishes appointment' 2 weeks after announcement

He relinquished the position for medical reasons.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 31, 2021, 03:27 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Editors note: NUS clarified that Tjio had relinquished his appointment due to "medical reasons" rather than the "personal reasons" mentioned in their earlier press release, we have updated the article to reflect this change."

Hans Tjio, the incoming dean of the Faculty of Law at the National University of Singapore (NUS), has relinquished his position two weeks after the announcement.

Tjio's appointment was announced on March 12, 2021, however he informed NUS on March 26, 2021 of his decision to relinquish the appointment.

“It is with deep regret that I step away from the Law Dean appointment. I am grateful for the confidence and support the University, the Law Dean Search Committee and colleagues have shown me during the search and appointment process.

Tjio also cited "medical reasons" as to why he was relinquishing the position.

"My thanks to NUS President Professor Tan Eng Chye and Senior Deputy President and Provost Professor Ho Teck Hua for accepting my decision.

It was a difficult outcome but one that I felt was necessary for medical reasons. I congratulate Prof Simon Chesterman on his fourth term as Law Dean, and look forward to working alongside Simon and my NUS Law colleagues and making my contribution in a different way,”

NUS has accepted his decision.

NUS announced on March 31 that Professor Simon Chesterman will continue on as dean.

The University will convene a global search for Professor Chesterman’s successor within the first year of his new term.

Image from NUS

Yang Guo Fu opening 3rd outlet at Esplanade Xchange, offering 1-for-1 deal from Apr. 2 to 11, 2021

Tomato broth available for those who cannot take spice.

March 31, 2021, 07:14 PM

Electricity tariff for all households to increase by 8.7% from Apr. to Jun. 2021

Due to higher cost of fuel.

March 31, 2021, 06:54 PM

Grab to increase platform fees for Grabfood & GrabMart due to increased demand for deliveries

An increase of $0.10 per order.

March 31, 2021, 06:42 PM

I spent some quality time with my loved one by bringing her on a Singapoliday to Sentosa & on a yacht

Perfect for nature lovers.

March 31, 2021, 06:17 PM

Man arrested for attack on elderly Asian-American woman, previously convicted of murdering his mother

He was released from prison on lifetime parole in 2019.

March 31, 2021, 06:15 PM

Congregational singing by worshippers to resume, marriage solemnisation, funerals & wakes to allow more attendees

More religious activities to gradually resume.

March 31, 2021, 06:04 PM

Japanese man fined S$110 for 'insults' after Terrace House star & wrestler Hana Kimura's suicide

Many online users found the fine too lenient.

March 31, 2021, 05:40 PM

Asian woman confronts man shouting 'Ching chang chong' on New York train

The woman was also upset that the man's friend seemed to condone his actions.

March 31, 2021, 05:32 PM

Registration-only Popular warehouse sale opens to overwhelming response & long 'walk-in' queues

It's really popular.

March 31, 2021, 05:00 PM

Man, 56, jailed 7 days for throwing steamboat food at car with engine running & children inside

Food fight.

March 31, 2021, 03:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.