Incoming dean of NUS Law 'relinquishes appointment' 2 weeks after announcement

Editors note: NUS clarified that Tjio had relinquished his appointment due to "medical reasons" rather than the "personal reasons" mentioned in their earlier press release, we have updated the article to reflect this change."

Hans Tjio, the incoming dean of the Faculty of Law at the National University of Singapore (NUS), has relinquished his position two weeks after the announcement.

Tjio's appointment was announced on March 12, 2021, however he informed NUS on March 26, 2021 of his decision to relinquish the appointment.

“It is with deep regret that I step away from the Law Dean appointment. I am grateful for the confidence and support the University, the Law Dean Search Committee and colleagues have shown me during the search and appointment process.

Tjio also cited "medical reasons" as to why he was relinquishing the position.

"My thanks to NUS President Professor Tan Eng Chye and Senior Deputy President and Provost Professor Ho Teck Hua for accepting my decision. It was a difficult outcome but one that I felt was necessary for medical reasons. I congratulate Prof Simon Chesterman on his fourth term as Law Dean, and look forward to working alongside Simon and my NUS Law colleagues and making my contribution in a different way,”

NUS has accepted his decision.

NUS announced on March 31 that Professor Simon Chesterman will continue on as dean.

The University will convene a global search for Professor Chesterman’s successor within the first year of his new term.

