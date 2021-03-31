Back

Grab to increase platform fees for Grabfood & GrabMart due to increased demand for deliveries

An increase of $0.10 per order.

Jason Fan | March 31, 2021, 06:42 PM

Local ride-hailing and food delivery platform Grab will soon be charging more for the delivery of food and other items.

From Apr. 22, 2021, Grab will raise the platform fee for GrabFood and GrabMart to S$0.30 per order, up from the current S$0.20 per order.

This move comes almost a year after Grab first introduced the S$0.20 platform fee for its food delivery service on Mar. 27, 2020, which was meant to go towards "improving the GrabFood experience".

Grab will invest in fraud prevention measures

According to an email sent by Grab to its customers, this $0.10 increase is attributed to an "increased demand for deliveries".

Grab said that in order to provide a "safer and more efficient platform", the company will need to increase its platform fees in order to do so sustainably.

The platform fees, said Grab, will go towards investments in three key areas: Safety, security and efficiency.

It claims that it will soon introduce new features to reduce wait time for delivery-partners at stores, and will also enhance fraud prevention measures, which will allow users to "save on stress with greater peace of mind".

You can see GrabFood's Facebook post on the platform fee increase here:

Top image via Grab.

