Buy-1-get-1-free chocolate gift boxes from Godiva S'pore now till Mar. 31, 2021

Godiva is having a buy-one-get-one-free promotion on their chocolate gift boxes from now until Mar. 31, 2021.

Sale collections

Available in-store and on their website, the promotion is applicable for the following collections:

2020 Halloween Collection⁣

2020 Holiday Collection⁣

2021 Chinese New Year Collection⁣

2021 Valentine’s Day Collection⁣

From what we see online, the CNY and Valentine's Day tins range from S$28 - S$239, although the more expensive variations are already sold out on the site.

The Halloween and Holiday products are not listed under the promotional page, so you'll probably have to get them in store.

The 2020 Halloween collection features G Cube Truffles in a pink cat-shaped gift box, decorated with motifs of black cats and pumpkins, and a separately sold clear pumpkin-shaped gift box.

It was previously selling at S$32 for the cat-shaped gift box, and S$56 for the pumpkin one.

The 2020 Holiday Collection offers a huge range of gift boxes from the typical rectangular boxes with festive sparkle motifs to more quirky-shaped ones in the form of Santa, a carousel, a rocking horse, a bear, and a Christmas tree.

The 2021 Chinese New Year Collection include limited edition flavours such as Raspberry Orange White Chocolate, Hazelnut Praline Milk Chocolate and Almond Mousse Dark Chocolate.

It features four different types of gift boxes ranging from 10 to 24 pieces per box.

The latest collection on sale is the 2021 Valentine's Day Collection.

It features heart-shaped gift boxes and suitcase-like gift boxes ranging from six pieces to 15 pieces per box.

If you're buying in bulk, there's also a buy-five-get-five-free on the seasonal chocolates.

Godiva outlets

1. Bugis Junction

Address: 200 Victoria Street, #01-60/60A, Bugis Junction, Singapore 188021

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 11am to 9pm

Saturday to Sunday: 10:30am to 10pm

2. ION Orchard

Address: 2 Orchard Turn, #B1-05, ION Orchard, Singapore 238801

Opening hours:

Monday to Thursday: 11am to 9pm

Friday to Sunday: 10am to 10pm

3. Raffles City

Address: 252 North Bridge Road, #B1-K1/K2, Raffles City, Shopping Centre, Singapore 179103

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

4. Suntec City

Address: 3 Temasek Boulevard, #02-307, Suntec City Mall, Singapore 038983

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 11am to 9:30pm

Saturday to Sunday: 10:30am to 10pm

5. Takashimaya S.C.

Address: 391 Orchard Road, Takashimaya Department Store, Basement 2, Singapore 238872

Opening hours:

Sunday to Thursday: 11am to 8pm

Friday to Saturday: 11am to 9:30pm

