Up to 70% off on groceries & household items at Sin Ming warehouse sale on March 2021 weekends

Bargain hunters, mark your calendars.

Gobbler Shop will be hosting its first large-scale clearance warehouse sale for the remaining weekends in March 2021.

Items from a range of categories, including health and beauty, food and beverage, household items, and stationery, will be sold between 50 to 70 percent off original warehouse prices.

All offers are valid in-store, while supplies last.

Products available

Here's a peek at some of the goods on sale:

The range of products include Walch laundry sanitiser, SongHe rice, Koka instant noodles, Pilot stationery, and Dutch lady milk, and more, while stocks last.

Strictly by appointment only

The warehouse sale will only take place on the last two weekends in March: Mar. 20, 21, 27, 28 from 9am to 5pm.

Customers who wish to enter have to book appointments by dropping them a text or WhatsApp message at 9696 2257.

Each customer is allocated a maximum of 45 minutes to shop.

Free parking at the CitiCab building is available for customers are visiting on an appointment basis.

First warehouse sale

Gobbler Shop's primary way of selling discounted goods was via roadshows and events in malls, MRT stations and office buildings.

However, due to safe distancing restrictions, they are currently unable to hold such events, a representative of Gobbler Shop told Mothership.

Gobbler Shop

Address: CityCab Building, 600 Sin Ming Avenue, Level 2, Singapore 575733

Event hours: Mar, 20, 21, 27, 28, 9am to 5pm

All images by Gobbler Shop.