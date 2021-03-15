Back

Up to 70% off on groceries & household items at Sin Ming warehouse sale on March 2021 weekends

By appointment only.

Karen Lui | March 15, 2021, 11:10 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Bargain hunters, mark your calendars.

Gobbler Shop will be hosting its first large-scale clearance warehouse sale for the remaining weekends in March 2021.

Items from a range of categories, including health and beauty, food and beverage, household items, and stationery, will be sold between 50 to 70 percent off original warehouse prices.

All offers are valid in-store, while supplies last.

Products available

Here's a peek at some of the goods on sale:

Photo via Gobbler Shop

Photo via Gobbler Shop

Photo via Gobbler Shop

Photo via Gobbler Shop

Photo via Gobbler Shop

Photo via Gobbler Shop

Photo via Gobbler Shop

Photo via Gobbler Shop

The range of products include Walch laundry sanitiser, SongHe rice, Koka instant noodles, Pilot stationery, and Dutch lady milk, and more, while stocks last.

Strictly by appointment only

The warehouse sale will only take place on the last two weekends in March: Mar. 20, 21, 27, 28 from 9am to 5pm.

Customers who wish to enter have to book appointments by dropping them a text or WhatsApp message at 9696 2257.

Each customer is allocated a maximum of 45 minutes to shop.

Free parking at the CitiCab building is available for customers are visiting on an appointment basis.

Photo via Gobbler Shop

First warehouse sale

Gobbler Shop's primary way of selling discounted goods was via roadshows and events in malls, MRT stations and office buildings.

However, due to safe distancing restrictions, they are currently unable to hold such events, a representative of Gobbler Shop told Mothership.

Gobbler Shop

Address: CityCab Building, 600 Sin Ming Avenue, Level 2, Singapore 575733

Event hours: Mar, 20, 21, 27, 28, 9am to 5pm

All images by Gobbler Shop.

My daughter is in Primary 1 and I’ve never looked forward to the March Holidays until now

Time for a break.

March 15, 2021, 10:23 AM

Mediacorp actor James Seah nearly gave up on acting after his 'poor' mandarin led to few work opportunities

He's starring opposite Joanne Peh in his latest project.

March 15, 2021, 10:22 AM

Wild boar forages for rubbish in HDB estate in middle of the night

Wild boars are scavengers.

March 15, 2021, 05:25 AM

How Yvonne Lim went from not being able to tell salt & sugar apart to mastering S'porean dishes

It started when the actress moved to Taiwan in 2015.

March 15, 2021, 01:18 AM

More than half a million S'pore residents have received 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine

That's nearly 10 per cent of Singapore's population.

March 14, 2021, 11:41 PM

Chilli Api Catering suspended after 82 people affected by food poisoning outbreak

The company's food business operations will be suspended until further notice.

March 14, 2021, 11:28 PM

No new locations visited by Covid-19 cases reported on Mar. 14, 2021

Tonight's update in full.

March 14, 2021, 10:27 PM

Around 100,000 M'sians working in S'pore to be vaccinated as Johor aims to reopen borders

The Malaysia-Singapore borders have been closed since March 18, 2020.

March 14, 2021, 09:29 PM

Lone otter wanders around Kembangan MRT Station without EZ-Link card

It's possibly part of the Siglap otter family.

March 14, 2021, 07:42 PM

Elderly lady in Yishun seen selling tissue packets to car drivers & passersby at traffic junction

Residents said that she had already been selling tissue packets at the traffic junction for roughly a year.

March 14, 2021, 07:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.