Pop-up glasshouse cafe with alfresco rooftop in Somerset opens from 9am to 3pm

Nice.

Siti Hawa | March 17, 2021, 03:45 PM

Nassim Hill Bakery Bistro Bar has opened a pop-up cafe in Somerset.

Located at level two of Killiney Post Office, it features a partial glass roof and an alfresco rooftop with a view of Penang Road Open Space.

A look at the cafe:

Photo via Nassim Hill

Photo via Nassim Hill

Photo via Nassim Hill

Brunch menu

The pop-up cafe operates from 9am to 3pm and serves items such as:

  • Eggs Benedict (S$19)

  • Steak and Eggs (S$24)

  • Brioche French Toast (S$18)

  • Chilli Crab Pasta (S$17)

  • Nassim Hill Classic Burger (S$25)

  • Truffle Portobello Panini (S$18)

  • Truffle Fries (S$12)

  • Banana Chocolate Waffles (S$19)

  • Apple Crostata (S$9)

  • Chocolate Brownie with ice cream (S$7)

Drinks

For drinks, mojitos such as Refreshing Mango (S$15) and Mixed Berries (S$15) are also available, along with a selection of white wine, red wine, beer, spirits and champagne.

Here are some of their prices:

  • Kronenbourg 1664 Lager (S$10)

  • Asahi Super Dry (S$10)

  • Absolut Blue (S$11)

  • Hennessy V.S.O.P (S$11)

Non-alcoholic drinks are also available:

  • Remedy Kombucha (S$7)

  • Cold-Pressed Juice (S$7)

  • Sodas (S$4)

View the full menu here.

Nassim Hill @ Killiney

Address: 1 Killiney Road, Level 2 (Killiney Post Office Building) Singapore 239518

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 9am to 3pm

Top photos via Nassim Hill

