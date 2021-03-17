Pop-up glasshouse cafe with alfresco rooftop in Somerset opens from 9am to 3pm

Nassim Hill Bakery Bistro Bar has opened a pop-up cafe in Somerset.

Located at level two of Killiney Post Office, it features a partial glass roof and an alfresco rooftop with a view of Penang Road Open Space.

A look at the cafe:

Brunch menu

The pop-up cafe operates from 9am to 3pm and serves items such as:

Eggs Benedict (S$19)

Steak and Eggs (S$24)

Brioche French Toast (S$18)

Chilli Crab Pasta (S$17)

Nassim Hill Classic Burger (S$25)

Truffle Portobello Panini (S$18)

Truffle Fries (S$12)

Banana Chocolate Waffles (S$19)

Apple Crostata (S$9)

Chocolate Brownie with ice cream (S$7)

Drinks

For drinks, mojitos such as Refreshing Mango (S$15) and Mixed Berries (S$15) are also available, along with a selection of white wine, red wine, beer, spirits and champagne.

Here are some of their prices:

Kronenbourg 1664 Lager (S$10)

Asahi Super Dry (S$10)

Absolut Blue (S$11)

Hennessy V.S.O.P (S$11)

Non-alcoholic drinks are also available:

Remedy Kombucha (S$7)

Cold-Pressed Juice (S$7)

Sodas (S$4)

View the full menu here.

Nassim Hill @ Killiney

Address: 1 Killiney Road, Level 2 (Killiney Post Office Building) Singapore 239518

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 9am to 3pm

Top photos via Nassim Hill