Pop-up glasshouse cafe with alfresco rooftop in Somerset opens from 9am to 3pm

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Nassim Hill Bakery Bistro Bar has opened a pop-up cafe in Somerset.
Located at level two of Killiney Post Office, it features a partial glass roof and an alfresco rooftop with a view of Penang Road Open Space.
A look at the cafe:
Brunch menu
The pop-up cafe operates from 9am to 3pm and serves items such as:
- Eggs Benedict (S$19)
- Steak and Eggs (S$24)
- Brioche French Toast (S$18)
- Chilli Crab Pasta (S$17)
- Nassim Hill Classic Burger (S$25)
- Truffle Portobello Panini (S$18)
- Truffle Fries (S$12)
- Banana Chocolate Waffles (S$19)
- Apple Crostata (S$9)
- Chocolate Brownie with ice cream (S$7)
Drinks
For drinks, mojitos such as Refreshing Mango (S$15) and Mixed Berries (S$15) are also available, along with a selection of white wine, red wine, beer, spirits and champagne.
Here are some of their prices:
- Kronenbourg 1664 Lager (S$10)
- Asahi Super Dry (S$10)
- Absolut Blue (S$11)
- Hennessy V.S.O.P (S$11)
Non-alcoholic drinks are also available:
- Remedy Kombucha (S$7)
- Cold-Pressed Juice (S$7)
- Sodas (S$4)
View the full menu here.
Nassim Hill @ Killiney
Address: 1 Killiney Road, Level 2 (Killiney Post Office Building) Singapore 239518
Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 9am to 3pm
Top photos via Nassim Hill
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.