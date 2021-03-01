Back

S$6.80 abalone bak chor mee with Hanjuku eggs now a thing in AMK, Hougang & Boon Keng

For lovers of bak chor mee.

Siti Hawa | March 01, 2021, 05:22 PM

Gimee Face is a stall with three outlets located at Ang Mo Kio, Hougang and Boon Keng.

Photo via Gimee Face on Facebook

The stall specialises in bak chor mee (minced meat noodles), a de rigueur option in all good eating places.

Prices start from S$3.80.

One of the items on the menu is the Abalone Bak Chor Mee (S$6.80).

Photo via Gimee Face on Facebook

Photo by Lynn Wee via Google Maps

Other items on the menu include:

  • Mala Spicy Pork Noodle (S$4.80)

  • Original Pork Noodle (S$3.80)

  • Spicy Volcano Mee Kia Soup (S$6.80)

  • Longevity Mee Sua Dry (S$4.80)

  • Fragrant Seafood Laksa (S$4.80)

Check out these photos of the food:

Photo by HM Choo via Google Maps

Photo by Sean Goh via Google Maps

Photo by Yee Chen Lim via Google Maps

Photo by Wilfred Loy via Google Maps

Photo by Sean Goh via Google Maps

Photo via Gimee Face on Facebook

Photo via Gimee Face on Facebook

Photo via Gimee Face on Facebook

View the full menu here:

Photo via Gimee Face on Facebook

Details

Gimee Face currently has three outlets in Singapore.

Address: 681 Hougang Ave 8 #01-809 Hougang Village Singapore 530681

Opening hours: 5am to 9pm, daily

Address: 339 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 #01-1601 Singapore 560339

Opening hours: 24 hours

Address: 11 Upper Boon Keng Road #01-939 Singapore 380011

Opening hours: 7am to 9pm, daily

Top photos via Gimee Face on Facebook

