S$6.80 abalone bak chor mee with Hanjuku eggs now a thing in AMK, Hougang & Boon Keng

Gimee Face is a stall with three outlets located at Ang Mo Kio, Hougang and Boon Keng.
The stall specialises in bak chor mee (minced meat noodles), a de rigueur option in all good eating places.
Prices start from S$3.80.
One of the items on the menu is the Abalone Bak Chor Mee (S$6.80).
Other items on the menu include:
- Mala Spicy Pork Noodle (S$4.80)
- Original Pork Noodle (S$3.80)
- Spicy Volcano Mee Kia Soup (S$6.80)
- Longevity Mee Sua Dry (S$4.80)
- Fragrant Seafood Laksa (S$4.80)
Check out these photos of the food:
View the full menu here:
Details
Gimee Face currently has three outlets in Singapore.
Address: 681 Hougang Ave 8 #01-809 Hougang Village Singapore 530681
Opening hours: 5am to 9pm, daily
Address: 339 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 #01-1601 Singapore 560339
Opening hours: 24 hours
Address: 11 Upper Boon Keng Road #01-939 Singapore 380011
Opening hours: 7am to 9pm, daily
Top photos via Gimee Face on Facebook
