S$6.80 abalone bak chor mee with Hanjuku eggs now a thing in AMK, Hougang & Boon Keng

Gimee Face is a stall with three outlets located at Ang Mo Kio, Hougang and Boon Keng.

The stall specialises in bak chor mee (minced meat noodles), a de rigueur option in all good eating places.

Prices start from S$3.80.

One of the items on the menu is the Abalone Bak Chor Mee (S$6.80).

Other items on the menu include:

Mala Spicy Pork Noodle (S$4.80)

Original Pork Noodle (S$3.80)

Spicy Volcano Mee Kia Soup (S$6.80)

Longevity Mee Sua Dry (S$4.80)

Fragrant Seafood Laksa (S$4.80)

Check out these photos of the food:

View the full menu here:

Details

Gimee Face currently has three outlets in Singapore.

Address: 681 Hougang Ave 8 #01-809 Hougang Village Singapore 530681

Opening hours: 5am to 9pm, daily

Address: 339 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 #01-1601 Singapore 560339

Opening hours: 24 hours

Address: 11 Upper Boon Keng Road #01-939 Singapore 380011

Opening hours: 7am to 9pm, daily

Top photos via Gimee Face on Facebook