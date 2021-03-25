Back

Giant S'pore having discount for over 700 products from now till end 2021

Can save some money.

Syahindah Ishak | March 25, 2021, 01:28 PM

Giant supermarket stores in Singapore are selling over 700 of its products at a cheaper price from now till the end of 2021.

The discounts are available at all 53 Giant supermarket stores across Singapore.

Part of a campaign since September 2020

Dairy Farm Group, which operates Giant supermarkets, stated in a press release on March 25 that the discounts are part of its Lower Prices That Last campaign.

The campaign was first launched in September 2020, and saw over 650 products with reduced prices.

An additional S$4 million has now been invested to extend and expand the campaign till the end of 2021, said Dairy Farm Group.

Photo courtesy of Dairy Farm Group.

Over 100 new products added to the campaign

With the new investment, Giant has announced over 100 products that will be added into the campaign starting March 25.

These products span across 12 different categories that customers often purchase from, such as dairy and personal care.

The products include:

You can find the full range of discounted products here.

Over 300 new products & expansion of Meadows range

In addition to the 100 products being added to the campaign, Giant is also launching more than 300 new products.

The new products include Haagen Daaz Strawberry Cheesecake, Impossible Beef products and Darlie mouth spray.

Giant has also expanded its Meadows range with staples such as oil, cereal, and cooking spices.

Photo courtesy of Dairy Farm Group.

Top image courtesy of Dairy Farm Group.

