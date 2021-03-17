Back

Flipper's S'pore has limited time souffle pancakes with Japanese strawberries & apples

Expensive, but still cheaper than a plane ticket to Japan.

Karen Lui | March 17, 2021, 11:26 AM

Flipper's opened at Takashimaya Shopping Centre on Nov. 6, 2020 to a lot of buzz.

To keep up with things, the Japanese pancake chain has launched limited edition offerings with fancy seasonal fruits.

Awayuki strawberries

Known as snow strawberries, Awayuki strawberries are rare strawberries with a cherry-blossom-like pink, and are only available from the Saga prefecture.

Launched on Feb. 5, the Awayuki Strawberry Soufflé (S$24.80) features chopped Awayuki strawberries and a dollop of whipped cream with Valrhona strawberry chocolate shavings on a stack of three soufflé pancakes.

It was so popular that it was sold out on Feb. 17 — but perhaps due to the fact that there are only 30 platters available per day.

Photo by Mandy How

According to their latest update yesterday (Mar. 16), it is temporarily sold out again.

This item will be on the menu till Mar. 28, 2021, but you'll have to check their social media pages from now till then for news of its availability.

Real talk: we tried it when it first launched, and it was good. Sweet, fluffy and light. But you're only getting two strawberries for that price, so do what you will with that piece of information.

Aomori apples

Launched on Mar. 12, the Aomori Apple Soufflé (S$22.80) includes apple wedges, a compote of stewed apple, a stick of crumble, cinnamon cream, Haagen Dazs vanilla ice cream, and a final sprinkle of cinnamon powder on a stack of three soufflé pancakes.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FLIPPER’S Singapore (@flippers.singapore)

With Aomori apples making up over 50 per cent of the apple market of Japan, the Aomori Prefecture is known for leading the quantity of apples production.

There are many types of apples from the region, though, and it is not clear which one Flippers uses.

Flipper's will only serve 50 plates per day until end of April or whilst stocks last.

Honey chicken

Another savoury item, the Honey Chicken Soufflé (S$22.80) has joined their selection of breakfast-themed pancakes since Jan. 22, 2021.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FLIPPER’S Singapore (@flippers.singapore)

Top images by Mandy How and @flippers.singapore on Instagram.

