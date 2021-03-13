Back

Tiong Bahru coffee shop catches fire, no injuries reported

It occurred at 8am.

Guan Zhen Tan | March 13, 2021, 01:40 PM

A fire broke out at the Happy Hawkers Coffee Shop on Mar. 13.

Photo via Indranee Rajah's Facebook post

Indranee Rajah checked in with coffee shop staff

The coffee shop is located at Block 18 Jalan Membina.

Thick smoke was seen billowing out from the premises.

No injuries were reported, and workers were evacuated safely.

Photo via Indranee Rajah's Facebook post

Photo via Indranee Rajah's Facebook post

Tanjong Pagar MP Indranee Rajah went down to the scene to check in with the affected coffee shop workers.

In her Facebook post, she said that she told the workers and the stall operators to let her know if there was any assistance needed.

Photo via Indranee Rajah's Facebook post

She added that the coffee shop will re-open when it's safe to do so, and the town council will follow up with any necessary repairs to the external facade.

Fire caused by exhaust duct

In response to queries by Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they were alerted to the fire around 8am on Mar. 13.

The fire involved a kitchen exhaust duct at the coffee shop and was put out by two water jets.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Indranee Rajah's Facebook post

