Joo Koon, Pioneer & 4 other EWL stations to have full-day closures in Mar. & Apr. for cable works

On Sundays from March 14 to May 23, power cables along the Tuas West Extension of the East West Line (EWL) will be replaced by SMRT.

To facilitate this, selected stations will be closed for the full day on Sundays.

Affected stations

The full-day closures will affect six stations in March and April.

After April 18, Pioneer and Joo Koon stations will no longer be affected.

However, works will continue for another five weekends at Gul Circle, Tuas Crescent, Tuas West Road, and Tuas Link stations, till May 23.

Shuttle Bus Service 3

During the closures, Shuttle Bus Service 3 will be available to maintain connectivity for commuters travelling along the affected sectors.

The buses will serve designated bus stops near the affected MRT stations.

"Commuters are advised to plan their journeys ahead of time and to cater for additional travel time when travelling during the affected periods," said SMRT.

150km of cables to be replaced by end-2021

About 150km worth of cables will be replaced by end 2021, as part of "precautionary measures" that will help prevent power cable faults and potential service disruptions, said SMRT in an announcement on its website.

In October 2020, a 22-kilovolt power cable fault in the electrical zone between Tuas Link and Tuas West Road stations on the Tuas West Extension disrupted train service for over three hours.

LTA's investigations revealed that the cable fault at Tuas West Extension would not have caused a disruption if the circuit breaker had kicked in and isolated the affected electrical zone.

However, the circuit breaker at Tuas West Road station, where the section of faulty cables was, also malfunctioned.

As a result, the disruption was not isolated within the TWE, and instead, also affected train services from Woodlands to Jurong East stations.

