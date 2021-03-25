No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Mar. 25, 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 17 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Thursday (Mar. 25).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,253.

All new cases are imported

No cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection were reported for the thirteenth consecutive day.

All 17 are imported cases. 16 are asymptomatic, while one was symptomatic.

Among the 17 imported cases:

One (Case 61168) is a Singaporean while one (Case 61160) is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned from India.

One (Case 61172) is a Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from Nepal.

Two (Cases 61167 and 61170) are Work Pass holders who arrived from India.

11 are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and the Philippines, of whom seven (Cases 61154, 61159, 61173, 61174, 61176, 61177 and 61180) are foreign domestic workers.

One (Case 61165) is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from Ecuador for a work project.

The imported cases were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Here's a summary of the imported cases:

Eight more discharged

Eight more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 60,086 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 25 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

112 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new places visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

No new places were added to the list on Mar. 25.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

