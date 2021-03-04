Back

Taiwan livestreamer falls asleep with camera on, wakes up to over 11,000 people watching

It topped all her previous livestreams too.

Tanya Ong | March 04, 2021, 06:12 PM

Livestreamer Wang Yiting, better known as ET, has recently made some waves in one of her livestreams.

Fell asleep with camera on

According to China Post, she had accidentally fallen asleep on her bed with her camera on.

The incident took place on Feb. 24, at around 5pm in the evening. She reportedly woke up at around 10pm.

The livestream ended at 10:40pm.

Via China Times.

Via ETToday

She later woke up to around 11,000 Twitch users watching her. During the entire time, there was a constant flow of comments as well.

That livestream apparently topped all her previous livestream views and earned her NT$2,000 (S$95.74) in just one night.

China Post reported that she was very surprised when she woke up, and even asked: "11.2k (people watching). Is this reasonable?"

Who is ET?

ET first went viral in 2014 at the age of 16 for doing a remake of the song "You are my girlfriend", criticising the Malaysian government.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 王依渟🍗 (@et.1231)

She is 23 this year.

She was apparently previously part of Malaysian girl group Amoi-Amoi.

According to media reports, ET recently joined Twitch to stream her content.

In her livestreams, she has been very open and candid about her cosmetic surgeries. This had led to some calling her "real".

Currently, she has over 177,000 followers on Instagram.

Top photo via China Post & ETToday, ET''s Instagram.

